News
Elephant hunting saga divides community
OUTRAGED VILLAGERS ACCUSE MOKAILA OF SHADY TROPHY DEAL
The alleged involvement of former minister responsible for wildlife and national parks in the sale of a hunting concession of twenty elephants in Mababe village has mothballed into a community dispute.
News that some members of the community development Trust worked in cahoots with the former Minister, Kitso Mokaila, to sell the hunting agreement to African Field Sport, owned by a certain Johan Calitz, at a giveaway price of around P1.5 Million and without the mandate of the community, is tearing a once peaceful community apart.
“Mokaila is actively involved in the disposal of the hunting quota, which was allocated to Basarwa community of Mababe. We were shocked to see him posing for pictures with some board members and Mr Calitz in America where our elephants were being auctioned without our knowledge. Upon further investigations we were told that he was actually there as a consultant for Mr Calitz,” explained Mababe chief, Kgosi Kgosimontle Kebuelemang in an interview this week.
Apparently Mokaila, including Mababe community development Trust board chairperson, Itumeleng Mogodu, board member Kutlwano Russell and Calitz were spotted at Reno’s 2020 Sci Hunters convention, booth 752 early this month, where the hunting quota deal was allegedly struck.
Already Mababe community which was given the largest quota (with 20 out of forty-five in the country), has lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism and a task team has been appointed to look into the matter.
“We are still reeling in shock and we can only cry out against these suspicious turn of events. What we are making out is that Mokaila very well prepared for his exit and pulled strings through the appointments he made in the ministry. Maybe that is why even when we were at the headquarters they called behind our backs to inform the board chairperson about our visit and ridiculed us!”
Kebuelemang added that this whole saga has divided his community and he is hoping it will be resolved soon, “On the side of morafe, you have to understand that board members are members of our community and enjoy the protection and support of their families, however when an evil thing like this is perpetrated against us, it does not matter how many people are for it, it can never make it right.”
This matter has even reached the Office of the President (OP), according to Kebuelemang, who was part of a Mababe delegation that brought the complaint against the alleged maladministration of the hunting quota to the ministry.
A few weeks later President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced the appointment of Mokaila as new Botswana ambassador to the USA.
On the 16th January Mababe Trust held its annual general meeting where the issue of the quota was brought forth.
According to the area councillor who doubles as the North West District’s Chairperson, Kebadiretse Ntsogotho, the only mandate given to the board at that meeting was to flight adverts for expression of interest to allow for interested individuals and companies to tender for the quota.
“Nobody sanctioned them to go to America to sell our elephants. No such resolution was taken and it therefore makes their agreement with Calitz null and void.”
Mababe community are of the view that Mokaila sold them off to the man who abandoned them soon after the hunting ban of 2014. Information reaching Okavango Voice suggests that Caltiz for many years, worked well with Mababe community through his safari camps when he was a leased concessioneer, through Africa Field Sports.
Occasionally Caltiz would send a medical doctor, and every ploughing season released a tractor to plough every field in Mababe at no cost.
Further he had allegedly promised to surrender Mababe camp to the community, but abandoned it and the idea when former president Seretse Khama Ian Khama announced hunting ban in 2014 and the camp has since dilapidated.
According to one board member who preferred anonymity, the company further neglected paying for rental of his leased land which accumulated to around half a million Pula and only paid the money recently following the lift of the hunting ban and most likely in preparation of the hunting season which will begin this coming winter.
“What comes as a concern is that Mokaila used to speak highly against these things, but today he is seemingly the one at the fore and trying to violate all rules in order to benefit from community resources. Instead of protecting our resources, he is the one trying to take advantage of us. He knows all the processes and therefore he cannot claim ignorance on this matter. He knows the board processes and he ought to have known that he is in the wrong to act outside board resolution,” added Ntsogotho.
In clarifying the matter, Mokaila has denied the allegations and explained that he sat at the negotiation table on the side of Mababe Trust as they had asked him to “assist them,” on how best the Trust can gain from Calitz.
“I am sure you are aware there was a task force put in place to investigate the goings on in Mababe. I am sure their findings will bring clarity to the suspicions. I issued no contract for anybody and I am considering legal action against the kgosi and the councillor for their grossly unfounded allegations,” Mokaila has stated.
WHO IS FOOLING WHO?
Nonetheless, it seems even before the USA trip which the Trust members confirmed was paid for by Calitz, talks had started between board members and African Field Sport. In fact the two board members US visas were processed through the cover of the said company.
Meanwhile the task force is said to have concluded its findings and submitted the report to Vice President Slumber Tsogwane and it is expected to report back to the community anytime from now.
However, the Mababe kgosi is said to be not so innocent as counter claims which are likely to appear from the report are that he used to personally benefit hundreds of thousands of pula from hunting deals. He has as well denied the claim and dismissed it as an expected mudslinging campaign against those seeking to expose corruption in a desperate move to discredit them before the community and thus cause confusion as to who is really to be trusted.
The board chairperson could only state that, “The task force has done its investigations and the matter has been settled. The community has spoken and has concluded that the agreement with Caltiz must go ahead. So there is nothing more to discuss with the media. It has been settled.”
The other board member, Russell confirmed that indeed the board has taken a discretion to sell the hunting quota to Calitz but have not yet consulted the community about it.
In fact, together with several other members of the board who invited Okavango Voice to Calitz’s place last week Wednesday evening to clarify the matter, they said no money has been agreed upon in terms of the elephant sales but could not discuss the content of the agreement which they said was confidential.
“Mokaila was not paid a single penny. He offered to help out. In fact we had asked him to help because he seems to understand these things better. Caltiz had taught us how to auction the elephants and it is a great thing that we had learnt from him!”
The board suggested that since Calitz has been working with Mababe community since 2000 they decided to extend his contract again, The contract ended last month and is expected to be extended very soon, “We are not sure as to how long the extension will be, but he has been getting six months extensions,” stated Russell.
The board insisted that it is not true that Calitz has ever abandoned them and that Mababe camp was handed to the community and it is the community that destroyed it.
“He has always supported us, even when he was not hunting he still paid his rentals, except for 2017/2018, because of understandable reasons. He had communicated that with the board and that has also been paid.”
In turn the board counter accused those in kgosi’s faction of harbouring ill intentions for the community.
They said there are other safari companies who are pushing this agenda from the sidelines as they had hoped to topple Calitz through auction.
The government issued a hunting quota of 272 animals in 2020. Foreign hunters will be allowed to hunt 202 elephants and seventy is reserved for Batswana and a reserve prize of 10 elephants goes at around P2 million pula, hence the outcry on an alleged P1.5 million deal for 20 elephants in Mababe.
News
WUC defends its billing system
Water Utility Corporation (WUC) came under fire this week when it was accused for billing its customers with unrealistic water bills for domestic use.
Complaints that were raised were mainly for customers who feel WUC is now resorting to unorthodox methods of profit making.
Customers complain that the water utilities parastatal is robbing them daylight of their hard earned money as some received over P65, 000 worth of monthly bills.
One Mogoditshane resident recalls how she was slapped with a P45, 000 water bill for domestic use back in December and upon enquiry says she was told there could be some leaks in her pipes.
This week, frustrated members of the public took to social media to air their frustrations on what they say is a rip-off by WUC.
Meanwhile, WUC has defended its water tariffs saying they depend on meters placed at customers’ premises to determine water usage or consumption, and to convert the data into bills.
Responding to The Voice enquiries this week, the corporation’s Corporate Communications Manager, Beauty Mokoba, said it must be noted that the customer has 24/7 and 365 days access to this meter, and therefore can track and determine own consumption.
“In the event we do not have access to a property for meter reading do determine actual consumption, WUC can estimate for that period, water consumption based on previous consumption trends, which will be later normalized when actual readings are acquired,” she explained in an emailed response.
She explained that key to note is that, this normalization of consumptions can result in recalculation of the bill either upwards or downwards, adding that the WUC remains transparent in addressing water consumption matters.
News
Matsha tragedy trial set for July
The trial of a truck driver in the infamous 2015 Matsha College tragedy has been slated for July when he will appear before court facing nine counts of causing death by reckless driving.
Dogi Thoomadi, the 43-year-old driver at Letlhakeng District Council appeared briefly before a Molepolole Magistrates court this week for confirmation of trial dates that will commence on July 23rd.
The case will further be heard on July 24th, August 5th to the 7th with the State looking to call about 17 witnesses.
Thoomadi’s attorney, Temperance Ketshabile, had earlier told the court that they had not yet decided on the number of witnesses to call but said they intend calling some of the surviving passengers.
“I have not yet seen the summary of the case. I went through the 50 witnesses’ statements recorded by the state, not knowing how many they will call,” explained Ketshabile.
The summary of the case states that the truck was overloaded with 126 passengers with their luggage each instead of its carrying capacity of 56 passengers.
“The driver drove the said vehicle knowing well that it was dangerously overloaded. He also knew that the rear left tyre had overheated and was likely to burst any time. He applied brakes after the tyre burst knowing it to be dangerous to do so,” reads the summary in part.
According to one of the witnesses, due
to the severity of his injuries he did not remember what happened.
He only remembers being at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Princess Marina Hospital until December 4th, 2015 and the doctors have told him that memories will come back little or bit by bit.
Some students allegedly said the truck was over speeding while others said it was moving slowly.
Particulars of offence are that on November 13th, 2015 at Dutlwe along Morwamosu- Letlhakeng road in Kweneng District the accused recklessly drove a Hino truck registered B577 AOI and thereby causing the deaths of Olebogeng Ngakaagae, Joyce Tsogwane, Sekhuto Mmualebe, Olebile Mosielele,Irene Molebeledi, Barati Phetolo, Neo Kealotswe, Lydia Gakelebone and Oreeditse Kebopelwang.
The fatal incident occurred when the students were returning home after their Form 5 examinations at Matsha College in Kang.
Five of the students died on the spot while majority were admitted at the hospital with severe injuries as later on four also passed on.
The truck had damages of deep dents at the front, dents on the body’s rails, missing windows together with windscreen and shattered rear tyre.
It is alleged that the truck had been
scheduled to transport some of the students but when it arrived at the school,
the students- even those who were excluded, forced themselves into the truck
and none of the school authorities including the driver, checked the load of
the truck and the sitting arrangement of the students.
The matter returns to court for initial case management on June 11th with Farayi Mahwite from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) representing the state while temperance Ketshabile will be representing the accused.
News
Cop dies in car crash
A man has been charged after his car allegedly collided with another at Tsholofelo Park traffic lights and claimed the life of a police officer.
The deceased, Assistant Superintendent Irene Lepodise, 43, of Gaborone West Police Station, met her fate Friday night at 23:18hrs.
The suspect, 34-year-old Kago Heniye, was detained and arraigned before court last week Tuesday facing one count of causing death by reckless driving.
Speaking to The Voice, Broadhurst Police Station Traffic Officer- Norman Ntope, said the suspect is out on bail and that investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the accident.
He said the suspect was breathalysed and results indicate that he was not under the influence of alcohol.
“This is a serious matter where one lost her life and we are relying on the survivor to help with the investigations. One car was coming from the western direction and the other from the east and they collided. Preliminary findings show that one of the motorists did not obey traffic lights. We advise motorist that they should be more cautious when approaching junctions or traffic lights. We lose a lot of lives and some people sustain injuries due to reckless driving,” said Ntope.
Lepodisi was laid to rest over the weekend.
WUC defends its billing system
Matsha tragedy trial set for July
Cop dies in car crash
Fight over parking spot
A royal love triangle
Masisi accused of dividing opposition parties along tribal lines
BDF sex predators on the loose
CT/5 concession, Nata’s hot potato
BDP youth turn down Balopi’s compromise deal
Elephant hunting saga divides community
Ministry launches war against pests
BDP walk out on UDC motion
BOSETU holds National open day in Jwaneng
Legae Academy rewards excellence
Govt. suspends school sports
The voice on fashion stunner; Best dressed of the week
Hamptons Jazz Festival, The Return
Un-bottle your grief on ‘how does it feel’
Dr Vom steals the show at son of the soil
Where do you belong Brigadier?
Where do you belong Brigadier?
Got you by the B***$
Dr Vom steals the show at son of the soil
BDF sex predators on the loose
Local Transman Wedding hurts many
Ghetto DJs for rock the block colour fest
K Knight 360 drops ride for me
Kid Pablo makes an entry with party won’t stop
Cop dies in car crash
Makhadzi at Pabloz
Mlesho kai 1 drops E Suge hit
Mdala ka tje to host night of laughter
A royal love triangle
Matsha tragedy trial set for July
Clinics to return to Local Government- Molale
Trial dates finally set for Isaac Davids’ murder case
Govt. suspends school sports
Fight over parking spot
BDP youth turn down Balopi’s compromise deal
Masisi accused of dividing opposition parties along tribal lines
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
Trending
-
News2 days ago
BDF sex predators on the loose
-
News2 days ago
Cop dies in car crash
-
News2 days ago
A royal love triangle
-
News2 days ago
Matsha tragedy trial set for July
-
News2 days ago
Fight over parking spot
-
News2 days ago
BDP youth turn down Balopi’s compromise deal
-
News2 days ago
Masisi accused of dividing opposition parties along tribal lines
-
News2 days ago
CT/5 concession, Nata’s hot potato