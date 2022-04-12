Entertainment
Empress Eunice drops Dikeledi
After breaking into the music industry in 2018 through My Star show, Empress Eunice has released an Afro song titled, ‘Dikeledi’.
The single, which is produced by DJ Bino of Bino’s Touch Records, is part of her soon to be released eight-track album.
On Saturday during the Jwaneng Wine Experience, she performed the song and it was well received by revellers.
RATINGS: 7/10
