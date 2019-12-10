News
End of honeymoon for adulterers
*Judge Moesi reverses Moroka’s 2018 marriage wrecking ruling
In yet another judicial whirlwind, Francistown High Court Judge Bashi Moesi has overturned, the 2018 ruling made by his colleague, Judge Lot Moroka on marriage wrecking.
Delivered in an open court on Monday November,25th, Justice Moesi ruled in favour of James Machangana who was blaming Nicholas Botsho for the breakdown of his three- year old marriage.
In his suit the Botswana Defence Force employee sort general damages at P150 000, which were wholly granted by court, including interest at 10% per annum from the date of judgement.
The marriage wrecker was further ordered to pay the costs of the suit.
Botsho had admitted that he was involved in a romantic relationship with Machangana’s wife and together they had conceived a child who was born on April, 19th, in 2015.
The Machangans were married in Tutume on November, 30th, 2012.
In his defence Botsho said the romance with the Machangana’s wife continued because he was under the impression that her marriage was over as she had eventually moved in with him, together with her children.
Machangana who has three children with his wife told the court that before the conception of the fourth child by his wife and Botsho, there was happiness in the marriage, but the relationship deteriorated as he began to experience rejection from his wife who refused to have conjugal relations with him.
He said his wife then embarked on unexplained absences from the matrimonial home eventually moving completely out to live with her parents until the child was born.
Shining the spotlight on the landmark ruling by Judge Lot Moroka on a similar case in 2018 (Precious Kgaje vs Oreneile Phindile Mhotsha) which abolished claims for damages based on adultery, Moesi said while the doctrine of judicial precedence is the basic principle, it is also subject to exception where the earlier decision is held to be clearly wrong.
“A decision will be held to have been clearly wrong where it has been arrived at on some fundamental departure from principle, or a manifest oversight or misunderstanding, that is, there has been something in the nature of a palpable mistake,” noted Moesi.
In his 2018 ruling, Moroka was of the view that based on the changing morals of society the claim for damages based on adultery pertaining to a civil marriage lacks constitutional and common law validity.
Moroka ruled that infidelity is a result of a married person rendering him or herself romantically available to third parties.
“It is a conscious voluntary act that has nothing to do with the culpability of the third party,” said Moroka at the time. Moroka concluded that the remedy of damages against the third party is ineffectual for it leaves a critical co-perpetrator off the hook.
The judge further stated that there are cases in Botswana where the guilty spouse would help the third party to pay for damages.
However in differing with Moroka’s judgement, Moesi said after careful consideration he finds himself unable to agree that the constitutional investigation undertaken by his colleagues was warranted.
“Indeed I think it was something in the nature of a palpable mistake,” Moesi said.
“In conclusion I must say I have the misfortune to differ with my learned brother and propose to declare that the decision in Kgaje’s case is wrong.” Moesi said before ruling in favour of Machangana.
Mokubilo man accused of rape
Letlhakane Police are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old man allegedly raped a 34-year-old woman in the early hours of Monday morning (25 November).
The lady was on her way to Mokubilo Clinic – walking from the lands – when she reportedly met her armed attacker.
Taking over the narrative, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu told The Voice, “She reported that the suspect threatened to stab her with a sharpened iron rod.
“The suspect was arrested on the same day and will appear before court as soon as the Magistrate returns from sick leave,” said Maphephu, adding he could not release the accused’s name until he appears in court.
The worried police boss revealed this was the 89th rape case registered in his jurisdiction since the start of the year.
Maphephu added that most incidents involved women returning home in the evening after drinking or walking alone in the bush.
“I urge people to always walk in groups when they come from the bars or ask for company from trusted people when using bushy roads,” advised the top cop.
Letlhakane police swoop on suspected drug dealers
A Bobonong man was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly trying to sell villagers a suspicious substance believed to be cocaine.
Confirming the 24-year-old’s arrest, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu said, “The Mahumahibidu ward man was caught by members of the community when he was trying to sell to them.
“He was arrested around 1530 hours and found in possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine. The substance was contained in a small plastic sachet.”
In another drugs bust in Letlhakane, on Sunday cops swooped on a Francistown couple suspected to be dealing in the mining town.
“The man aged 30 and his girlfriend 36 both from Francistown, Minestone were arrested at their rented house in Letlhakane. We suspect they were supplying to different people,” revealed Maphephu, adding this was the 38th drug-related arrest in his jurisdiction this year.
He warned those who sell drugs to refrain from such illegal behaviour as they are destroying lives.
“Drugs lead to one losing their mind and they even commit crimes like rape and murder under the influence of drugs,” noted the Station Commander.
The three suspects have since been released. The trio will appear in court as soon as the Magistrate returns from sick leave and the suspected drugs taken to the lab for forensic tests.
Isaac Kgosi’s charges not that serious
Although he was placed on Interpol red alert, Regional Magistrate Masilo Mathaka has released him on bail after he stated that Isaac Kgosi’s charges are not that serious.
Kgosi defied the odds this week when he returned back to court without being detected by the Police.
Whilst it is still unclear which route he used, Kgosi was expected to be arrested upon arrival as per the court order.
Broadhurst magistrate Tshepo Thedi issued a warrant of arrest against Kgosi effectively placing him on Interpol red alert after he breached one of his bail conditions when he failed to appear in court for his mention.
Kgosi through his lawyers maintained that he was bed ridden in Malaysia and as such could not travel back for mention.
This week, Kgosi waltzed into court-looking better than when he was last seen-to the surprise of the Chief Prosecutions counsel at Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Thato Dibeela.
“We did not know Kgosi will be in attendance that is why we are not ready to argue whether his warrant should be suspended. The defense did not accord us the courtesy to tell us that he will be in the country,” Dibeela said.
Kgosi was later taken to Princess Marina hospital where he was examined by an orthopedic surgeon to ascertain whether indeed his medical condition was so severe that he had to miss out on court since June.
To the disappointment of the state the doctors affirmed that’ Botswana’s once feared’ man was indeed ill. The state however moved to imprison Kgosi pending argument on his warrant set for today (Friday).
“The state will avail the recommendations made by the doctor. We will avail the specialized beds, even if they are not there in prison now, they will be availed,” Dibeela said.
However Dibeela’s argument fell on deaf ears, when Mathaka suspended Kgosi’s warrant until Friday.
“I am of the view that his incarceration will not be the most reasonable thing to do. The offence he faces is serious but not the most serious in the book,” Mathaka said.
Kgosi has been charged with taking photographs of two DIS agents as well as their identity cards and obstructiing the said officers in their duties by verbally assaulting them.
He is yet to be slapped with a more serious charge of terrorism, which the state has alleged Kgosi was aided in by DISS agent, Whelminah Mphoeng Maswabi code named Butterfly.
Kgosi is expected to appear again today (Friday) where the state intends to persuade the court to lift the suspension.
