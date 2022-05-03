New kgosi vows to clean up violent Monarch

Monarch Customary Court President, Kgosi Makambe Pepukai has vowed to bring peace to one of Francistown’s crime infested neighbourhoods.

Addressing residents of Phase V and VI at a packed kgotla meeting on Wednesday morning, Pepukai admitted crime statistics in the area were becoming an increasing concern.

He warned tough measures would be taken to get the location’s wayward youth back in line.

“There’ll be whippings and people will be sent to jail,” promised Pepukai, who was appointed Court President earlier this year.

“This is not a threat. It’s a fact, we’re going to act,” he declared, his stern face and no-nonsense tone matching the seriousness of his words.

The fed-up Chief added they can no longer watch on while Monarch is made inhabitable by bandits.

“No more,” he charged.

While he noted most of the culprits were men, Kgosi Pepukai said women were more commonly involved in petty offences, like common theft and using insulting language.

“Enough is enough. We need peace in Monarch,” he concluded defiantly.

The meeting, organised by the Village Development Committee (VDC) and the Crime Prevention Cluster Committee (Ntebele ke go Lebele), was called following the death of two suspected criminals at the hands of a bloody mob a fortnight ago.

The duo, both young and both suspected to be behind a number of break-ins and rapes in the area, were apprehended by volunteers in Phase VI a fortnight ago and beaten senseless. They later succumbed to their injuries.

Speaking at the meeting, Cluster Chairperson, Shanganani Phambuka said that while residents have every right to arrest anyone they suspect of criminal behaviour, they cannot resort to violence.

“You have to hand them to the authorities. You cannot take the law into your own hands, because you’ll also be committing a crime,” he explained.

Phambuka warned that the high crime rate in and around Monarch was made possible by residents who aid criminals.

“There’re too many house break-ins, burglaries and theft in our areas, and we know who’s doing this. We can’t fight crime if we allow criminals to live freely amongst us,” he said.

The cluster chair lamented the increasing number of rape and defilement cases.

“Our daughters are dropping out of school, they’re becoming a burden. The perpetrators are usually close family members like uncles who sadly enjoy protection from families. This has to stop!” he urged.

In his remarks, Central Police Station Commander, Lebalang Maniki said they need support from residents to smoke out criminals and clean the Francistown streets. The Superintendent revealed harbouring of illegal immigrants and illegal sale of drugs and alcohol remains high in the Monarch area, and is a contributing factor to the rise in other crimes.

However, during a question and answer session, residents pointed an accusing finger at the police for dragging their feet in attending to cases.

Ogopoleng Motshwarakgole accused the boys in blue of revealing identities of whistle-blowers to criminals, putting their lives in danger.

“The police have failed to protect us as whistle-blowers. We’ve been confronted by people we’ve reported and now we’re scared of reporting when we witness crime,” she complained.

In response, Maniki encouraged residents to continue informing, and assured them of their protection in the quest to make Monarch a peaceful and habitable location again.