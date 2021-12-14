Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Entrenched in the nation

By

Published

CHOPPIES CEO: Ramachandran Ottapathu

Ram reflects on Choppies’ proud CSI history

Leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player, Choppies Enterprise Limited takes great pride in its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) achievements in Botswana.

Emphasising this pride in an exclusive interview with The Voice on Wednesday, Choppies Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ramachandran Ottapathu noted the supermarket has undertaken both big and small initiatives that have left a lasting mark in the community.

“This company has both its soul and heart entrenched into the nation,” declared Ottapathu, who is more commonly known as Ram.

One of the legacies he is particularly proud of is the company’s willingness to employ disabled people.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We took it as an initiative where, if possible, stores could accommodate one or two physically disabled people,” explained Ram.

The retail boss is also proud of the role his company has played in training locals as manager and supervisors, an achievement he considers Choppies ‘most creative contribution’ to society.

“To date we must have trained over 1, 000 managers, and what is satisfying is that these managers and supervisors are still with us,” he added.

Ram was also quick to highlight Choppies’ impressive contribution to local sport over the years.

“The biggest contribution ever made by a private company was when we contributed P1 million when the African Youth Games came here,” he said, noting the immensely successful event, held in Gaborone in 2014, was money well spent.

Moving away from the sporting field, Ram marvelled at the huge impact Choppies has had on the National Housing Appeal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We didn’t just contribute, actually we remain the biggest ever contributor to the National Housing Appeal!” revealed Ram, adding Choppies have pledged to build 138 houses for the needy, delivering close to 100 so far.

Furthermore, Ram revealed Choppies sets aside 1 percent of its profits to go towards charitable organisations.

“So, if you take for example last year, Choppies and its associate companies led the drive in contributing to the Covid-19 Find,” he stated.

Highlighting just how much the business has pumped back into the country, Ram calculated that in the last 10 years alone, Choppies has spent ‘hundreds of millions’ on CSI projects.

“This is because Choppies has been in the forefront contributing groceries to public servants working outside their stations over the festive holidays,” explained Ram.

The scheme has been running annually since 2007 and is due to return this year following a two-year hiatus forced by the outbreak of Covid-19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Going forward, Ram revealed Choppies has developed a keen interest to contribute to the agriculture sector, particularly the horticulture sub-sector.

“Choppies is proud of its contribution to this sector through the support it continues to offer. It stands highly among Choppies’ contributions to the society as it plays a key role in the economy.”

Concluding the interview, Ram reiterated Choppies commitment to making a meaningful difference in the country, the region and the continent as a whole.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Business

Mixed fortunes for Botswana at world exposition

Botswana has noted mixed results at the ongoing World Exposition dubbed Expo 2020 Dubai with local artworks recording low sales while diamonds registered impressive...

4 days ago

News

Boitumelo Foundation brings cheer to the elderly

Christmas came early for senior citizens on Friday as, amid cheer and jubilation, Boitumelo Foundation donated food hampers at Mogoditshane Kgotla to be distributed...

3 days ago

News

Thokolosi pastor in court for murder

Popular Pastor, Archbishop Tebogo Nsakwa, 37 of Ocean of God Church, and two others David Outule, 42 and Tlotlo Odisitse, 23 will appear at...

8 hours ago

News

Youth driving crime wave

 25-39 year-olds top crime statistics The latest crime statistics report from the government data collecting agency- Statistics Botswana, shows that youth from the age...

8 hours ago

News

A Nation’s Pride: Miss Botswana 2021, Palesa Molefe

In a year that the nation experienced more sorrow than joy, Palesa Molefe is certainly akin to the Biblical metaphor, the ‘balm in Gilead’!...

8 hours ago

News

Big bullies!

Masisi blasts the West over travel ban Furious at what he insists is inhumane treatment, verging on violence, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has blasted the...

8 hours ago

News

Night of fun ends in murder

A weekend of fun and entertainment at Ratshere lands in Kweneng District turned tragic on Saturday (December 4th) after a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed...

8 hours ago

Politics

A lifetime of waiting for a plot

FROM MOUTH OF MPS PARLIAMENT DEBATE 30 YEAR-OLD LAND APPLICATION WAITING LIST Land distribution and plot allocation is a burning issue in Botswana. Last...

8 hours ago

News

Message from ancestors or madness?

Court orders mental exam for threat to kill accused A man who threatened to kill his mother and another man for allegedly bewitching him...

8 hours ago

News

A call for directorate of home land security

Chairperson of the Botswana Defence Force Retired members Association Retired Major General Pius Mokgware has urged the government to consider consolidating existing inter-agencies into...

8 hours ago

News

‘Give them guns!’

SAB urge govt to arm security personnel In a move that would radically transform the security landscape in Botswana, Security Association of Botswana (SAB)...

8 hours ago

News

Busted in Bluetown

Suspected human trafficker caught with seven kids A Zimbabwean trucker has been charged with ill treatment of children after being caught travelling with seven...

8 hours ago

News

New look Laha open for business

Maun’s new and improved, LAHA hotel officially reopened it doors last Tuesday just in time for the festive celebrations. As locals prepare to flock...

8 hours ago

News

Corruption concern

Govt officials under the microscope in North West North West District Council (NWDC) Chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho has expressed concern over corrupt government officials across...

8 hours ago

News

Namibians live in fear of BDF

Damning Namibian report accuse BDF of aggression A report by the National Council standing committee on Home Affairs, Security, Constitutional and Legal Affairs has...

8 hours ago

News

The power of the pen

Primary school pupils encouraged to read and write mote Okavango Research Institute (ORI) of the University of Botswana, in collaboration with Matlapana Primary School...

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.