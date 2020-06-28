Escaped criminal suspects nabbed

Three crime suspects who escaped from Botswana Police custody on Friday are back in prison after they were arrested in Zimbabwe yesterday.

The trio are Zimbabwean males Xolani Sibanda aged 35, Boy Ncube 40 and Motswana male from Themashanga, Thandanani Basumi aged 41.

They are facing charges of robbery, murder, house-breaking and theft.

The suspects escaped while they were being transported from Francistown Prison to Masunga Magistrates Court for mention and along the way they attacked the three police officers before fleeing to Zimbabwe.

Botswana Police Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali, confirmed the arrest.

He said the three were arrested yesterday at Madabe village in Zimbabwe. “During the escape, two police officers were seriously injured. They were rushed to Masunga Primary Hospital where they received treatment. They have since been released and are in a stable condition. We thank Zimbabwe Police and the public for acting swiftly in helping with the arrest of the suspects,” said Bagali