News
Escaped criminal suspects nabbed
Three crime suspects who escaped from Botswana Police custody on Friday are back in prison after they were arrested in Zimbabwe yesterday.
The trio are Zimbabwean males Xolani Sibanda aged 35, Boy Ncube 40 and Motswana male from Themashanga, Thandanani Basumi aged 41.
They are facing charges of robbery, murder, house-breaking and theft.
The suspects escaped while they were being transported from Francistown Prison to Masunga Magistrates Court for mention and along the way they attacked the three police officers before fleeing to Zimbabwe.
Botswana Police Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali, confirmed the arrest.
He said the three were arrested yesterday at Madabe village in Zimbabwe. “During the escape, two police officers were seriously injured. They were rushed to Masunga Primary Hospital where they received treatment. They have since been released and are in a stable condition. We thank Zimbabwe Police and the public for acting swiftly in helping with the arrest of the suspects,” said Bagali
News
A.T.I is free
Scenes captured from Central Police Station in Main Mall and Extension 2 Magistrate Court as fans gathered to support rapper A.T.I. His case was later dismissed.
News
WUC to resume water disconnections
Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) Chief Executive Officer, Gaselemogwe Senai has cautioned customers that the Corporation will revert to water disconnections upon the elapse of the State of Emergency (SoE) period.
Addressing local journalists on Thursday in Gaborone, Senai said since the beginning of the SoE, people have been reluctant to pay their water bills as they know they would not be disconnected.
In March, government directed that all households that had their water disconnected due non-payment of water bills be reconnected which resulted in over 40, 000 households being reconnected.
This was an effort to combat the Coronavirus as people were encouraged to wash their hands frequently.
Now, Senai said, customers seem to take advantage of this arrangement and are dragging their feet in paying their water bills.
He said over the years, disconnection has served as an excellent method to encourage customers to pay bills.
The Corporation is reportedly owed almost a billion Pula, with households accounting for the bulk of the debt.
“Our financial sustainability remains precarious, with a debtor’s book of P828 million, down from a peak of P918 million during the COVID Lockdown,” said Senai.
Households are said to owe the Corporation about P538 million which the Corporation is determined to recoup after the lockdown.