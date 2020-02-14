Entertainment
Eugene Jackson to perform new song on Rhythm city tonight
Afro pop Singer, Eugene Jackson will tonight, Friday perform on Rhythm City, South Africa’s musical drama series that premieres on e.tv channel.
He will be performing his new single, Thando.
The love track perfomance perfectly conincides with Valentine’s Day.
The new single was produced by DJ Chase and Ezra and features Vutomi.
It is one of those songs you may put on repeat.
RATINGS: 10/10
Entertainment
Zeus to release Pieces of the Now
One of the few local artists to ever receive the coveted Chanel O award for the category Best Male Award ; Zeus (Game Bantsi ) is currently working on his much awaited album, which he hopes will reignite his 2014 fame.
Voice Entertainment visited Zeus at one of his rehearsals where he is also preparing for his fourth album, which will be called ‘Pieces of the Now’
The last time Zeus released an album was back in 2013 dubbed “African Time”. Commenting on his next offering Zeus said, “The coming album will have about 15 songs but as you can imagine we have not finilised the list. I have featured about four guys in the album one guy called Rane Rap who is based in the US and another rapper from Namibia called Dollars or Yens as well as Owie and ONx Da Poet.
It is a really exciting project that has been a long time coming and I really can’t wait to have it out,” Zeus said.
Catching up on his thoughts on the state of the of Hip Hop at the moment, the “Gijima” rapper said, “Today’s hip hop music is more diverse that it gets credit for. The biggest problem is not that everything had gravitated to one sound, which is an arguable view, the biggest problem is how media covers the current hip hop.”
Asked to elaborate Zeus said, “There aren’t enough acts who are very organic in their appeal who get coverage. There is still a lot of lyricism in the game.”
But who does Zeus believe is the best rapper in BW? The energetic rapper who is also part of the organizing committee of popular Jam4brunch event said, “There are different traits we can look at and each one of those traits someone excels at. Ideally you would want an artist who can bring all those together from flow, to content to multiple perspectives and storytelling. When I think of flow, I think of Veezo View. When I think about say perspective a guy like Frost comes to mind.”
When I think of new age hip hop trap soul kind of vibe a guy like Manne dilla comes to mind, But if I am to name someone who brings it all together I would say arguably ATI. I can’t overlook him. But all the other mentions are special names,” Zeus said.
However there is no MC Zeus will rather not face , “One thing I have maintained is that one should be always ready to fight. I am confident enough to say there is no one I would shy away from if they want to go at it.”
Zues has another collaborative project with rapper Nomadic also expected to be released this year.
In the mean time he has released his single, Gotta get mine, which has shot up the ranks in the local charts.
Entertainment
Exclusive love night
Couples in Francistown will be treated to an evening of soothing music at Explosion Pub at Area S complex this Valentines Day.
The event hosted by the artistic couple, Madala vs KellyJess will be headlined by DJ Bino, with Romeo, Phusu and DJ Ammy as Masters of Ceremonies.
Some beverages will be on promotion and entertainment is absolutely free.
Entertainment
Shocking, Botswana ladies take over Jozi’s night life
Ladies from Botswana have taken over the South African prostitution market.
Shaya has observed how some ladies mainly from the corporate world; especially banks have invaded Pretoria and Johannesburg where the business is thriving.
If you think Shaya is lying, visit one of the well-known brothels there and the number of familiar faces you would spot hard at work soliciting for clients will shock you.
Is it not time we legalise prostitution here to avoid putting our sisters at risk of possible Xenophobia attacks while trying to earn a living?
