Exclusive all-white

The newly re-opened Pabloz Executive Lounge will this Saturday give an outdoor experience to their patrons at an All-White themed show.

Headlining the event will be Mp3rd, a Francistown based rapper who also goes by the name Menzile Chester and has previously collaborated with the likes of the late Sasa Klaas and Bangu.

Some of her hits include ‘Yeh Yeh’ and ‘Washing the bag’, which received rave reviews following her performance on Flavor Dome.

It seems the talent runs in the family as her brother, Haitche, has also been named in the line-up.

A successful rapper in his own right, achieving prominence with his tracks ‘What I like’ and ‘Falling’, the bass baritone singer is definitely made for the mic.

DJ Missy, Lunchbar and Chronic will also be on the decks.

They’ll all be supported by DJs Kanajo, Sponza and Sani.

Early-bird tickets are selling for P60 or else it’s P80 at the gate.

For those with deep pockets, the show, organised by Mr Exclusive Promotions, is offering a VIP experience, with P1, 500 getting you a bottle of Moet, tickets and a platter for three.