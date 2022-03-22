Exotic must pay back

Food stall vendors seek reimbursement

Fifteen food vendors who bought stalls to cater for revellers at the Pretty Girls Love Amapiano music Show which was held at Tlokweng Royal Aria on November 2021 have lambasted the show organiser, Godwin Sebina for swindling them.

On January 04/01/22 Sebina signed an acknowledgement of debt stating that, “The fund aid/reimbursement of P2000.00 payable in three months from end of January to end of March 2022 in a batch of five in January, another in February and finish with all in March will be done. ”

Narrating what transpired one of the food vendors said,“We bought food stalls from the event promoter, Godwin Sebina otherwise known as Exotic for P2 500 and we were 15. We agreed to sell our plates for P50.00 a plate as there was extra cost incurred when the promoter insisted we use mobile kitchens which are expensive. What irked us though is to see three additional food stalls selling their food much cheaper than us on the day of the event.”

The angry businesswoman further stated that they approached Exotic seeking a reimbursement and got him to sign the acknowledgement of debt.

“On December 3rd, we approached Exotic and told him our concerns about the huge losses we made because of a breach of contract. He responded on the 4th of January 2022 proposing a reimbursement of P2000.00 payable in three months from end of January to end of March 2022, but we have not received any money from him to date,” explained the food stall vendors.

Reached for a comment, Sebina said; “Yes, it was a courtesy reimbursement because of their pleas of how they lost, so if I have not managed to help them, what is she doing at The Voice Newspaper? I don’t personally owe them. I promised to help them because I am human but they can take legal action if they so wish and my lawyers will respond,” he said.