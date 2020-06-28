Business
Expat businesses bleed the economy- Moswaane
Member of Parliament for Francistown West, Ignatius Moswaane, has appealed to the Minister of Finance and Developing Planning, Thapelo Matsheka, to put measures in place to ensure that all foreign owned businesses comply with the country’s financial regulations.
Moswaane said the recent bad international financial ratings are due to lax regulations which have allowed some foreign traders to do as they please.
Moswaane told The Voice in an interview that most retail businesses owned by foreigners do not have speedpoint card swiping machines which denies the tax collector revenue.
“If you look at Francistown for instance, over 90 percent of foreign owned retail shops don’t have swiping machines. Nobody knows how much they spend on inventory and how much they make in sales,” charged Moswaane.
“This is also the case in Gaborone and all major towns,” he added.
The Francistown legislator said the country needs a new system that records inventory imported by foreign business owners, and a centralised system that will allow Botswana Unified Revenue Offices to know how much was made.
“With the current system, these traders can spend P2 million to import stock and then claim that they only made P500,” Moswaane said.
“BURS and banks are losing out because we have enabled these traders to engage in money laundering by allowing them to operate businesses without any traceable invoicing systems,” he said.
“It looks very small, but I’m telling you these traders are bleeding our economy and we’ve to act now,” said Moswaane.
In a letter written to the Minister and his Permanent Secretary, the Francistown West MP proposes a centralised government point of sale system which connects BURS, investors and banks.
“All payments, salaries and wages for all businesses and individual employees should be electronic if we’re to save our economy,” he said.
Moswaane further proposed that a P3 300 minimum wage bill should be introduced with immediate effect and a compulsory pension contribution with cash back arrangement made between employer, employee and insurance company.
Quizzed on what was stopping the ruling party which he’s a member of from implementing some of the ideas, Moswaane said he’s not part of the executive and has no idea what they’re thinking.
“I’m part of the legislature and my duty as an MP is to question. Its my role and I can’t be muzzled,” he said.
“Our country is bleeding from illicit money flow and if it goes unchecked our money will be used to fund drug and terrorism which are a threat to our National Security,” said Moswaane.
BSEL feels the COVID-19 heat
Having largely withstood the initial impact of Covid-19, it seems the local stock market is slowly starting to feel the paralyzing financial effects of Coronavirus.
12 of the stock exchange’s 33 listed companies suffered a decline in share prices over the first five months of the year.
The hardest hit was Lucara, owners of Karowe Mine, which saw its share price drop by a staggering 49.7 percent to P6.69 between January and the end of May.
Another mining outfit, Minergy, suffered a telling 22.7 percent blow.
StanChart, SeedCo. and BTCL all endured conspicuous decreases in share price over the same period, recording 17.4, 13, and 12.2 percent respectively.
Other listed companies that closed the first five months of 2020 in the red include FNBB, which lost 8.7 percent on its share price, G4S with 2.9 percent, and the Far Property Company (FPC) which lost 2.4 percent.
ABC Holdings, Chobe Limited, Turnstar, and Primetime all suffered minimal declines, at less than one percent each.
It was not all doom and gloom, however, as seven companies experienced an increase in share price.
Letshego topped the list, with the value of its shares rising by 15.4 percent. Botswana Diamonds (BOD) and Letlole La Rona (LLR) also rose to the occasion, recording 8.3 and 4.4 percent increases respectively.
Cresta, Sefalana, New African Properties (NAP), and Sechaba all enjoyed a share price increase of less than 1 percent.
Overall, the Domestic Company Index (DCI) experienced a 2.3 percent depreciation from 1 January to 31 May 2020, compared to a 1.6 percent decrease recorded in the same period last year.
The Foreign Company Index (FDI), on the other hand, registered depreciation of 0.7 percent compared to an increase of 0.9 percent over the same period in 2019.
Speaking to Voice Money this week, Head of Research at Motswedi Securities, Garry Juma stressed it was inevitable BSEL would be affected by Covid-19, just like the rest of the financial markets globally.
“The situation is not exclusive to Botswana and has caused much anxiety worldwide! If you look at the markets globally, all the financial markets have suffered, firstly because of low liquidity, and secondly due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic,” highlighted Juma.
“Besides the declining of share prices, the number of shares traded has also gone down,” he added.
While numerous companies have reported impressive financial results for last year, Juma warned it is extremely unlikely that 2020 will prove as profitable.
Choppies ranked amongst Botswana’s most admired brands
Despite its recent, well-documented troubles, Choppies Enterprise Ltd has emerged as the most admired brand listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange.
The retail chain was also ranked as the second most admired local brand in Botswana – behind Lobatse-based clothing label, All Kasi – in the 2020 Brand Africa 100 Survey.
Last Thursday, Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa handed over the award to Choppies representatives during a webinar hosted to declare Africa’s Best Brands for Botswana.
The aim was to award local brands that have been recognized by the public as brands that are distinguished, whilst adding value and making a difference within the country.
Established in 2010, Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands is a Pan African survey and ranking of brands across Africa.
Upon receiving the award, Choppies Enterprises Ltd’s CEO, Ram Ottappathu, said, “We dedicate these awards to Choppies customers and our hardworking employees. This award is yet another recognition of our commitment to making the lives of our customers and the communities where we operate.”