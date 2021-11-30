Explosive fashion

This Saturday, fashion is set to explode in Francistown as Managing Director of Bullet Empire Inc Clothing, Dictator Magada hosts ‘Massive Explosive Local Brands Fashion Show’ at the Old Stadium.

In an interview with GiG, Magada explained the mandate of the day is to host all local brands under one roof and accord them an opportunity to market and promote their brands. Registration for willing participants is P500 and P250 for food stalls.

“We anticipate at least 1, 000 as we’ve a line-up of artists to entertain people, and besides that entry is absolutely free,” said Mgada.

Artists expected to perform include Tumza & Big Bullets, Icon Trey, FlashKid, Ragger Scatters and DJs. Comedian Phusu BW will be controlling proceedings.