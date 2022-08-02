Eyes on the crown

Having won Miss Teen International Botswana in September 2021, local teen model Gimhani Mohau Perera is now destined to raise the nation’s flag high as she competes at Miss Teen International held in New Dehli,India.

Responding to questions by Voice Entertainment this week, the 17-year-old said, “It is such an amazing experience; I have the privilege of meeting girls from all walks of life and to interact and learn about each other’s cultures.

To have the honour to represent my country at this high level and international stage is a dream come true.”

As the grand finale set for July, 30, 2022 draws closer, the Pilikwe born beauty expressed mixed emotions, “I have a rollercoaster of emotions at the moment, I am scared, nervous and excited all at the same time, but most importantly I feel proud to be at this stage,” she said.

Quizzed about how ready she is to bring the crown home, she said; “I am already here, so it is safe to say I am as prepared as I can be at this point. I have an amazing team (Diamond Pageantry Academy) that has been training me hence I am confident of giving my best performance.”

Perera further shed light on what it means for her to be competing at Miss Teen International.

“This means I have been given a greater platform to speak on issues I am passionate about,” she said

“Winning or not, everyday interactions with fellow contestants from all over the world, sharing my thoughts and opinions with them guarantees that I can reach out to more people and inspire as I aspire to make a change in the world,” quipped Perera.

Miss Teen International which started in Costa Rica in 1993 is the most prestigious teen pageant in the whole world.