Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Eyes on the crown
Eyes on the crown
Gimhani Mohau Perera

Entertainment

Eyes on the crown

By

Published

Having won Miss Teen International Botswana in September 2021, local teen model Gimhani Mohau Perera is now destined to raise the nation’s flag high as she competes at Miss Teen International held in New Dehli,India.

Responding to questions by Voice Entertainment this week, the 17-year-old said, “It is such an amazing experience; I have the privilege of meeting girls from all walks of life and to interact and learn about each other’s cultures.

To have the honour to represent my country at this high level and international stage is a dream come true.”

As the grand finale set for July, 30, 2022 draws closer, the Pilikwe born beauty expressed mixed emotions, “I have a rollercoaster of emotions at the moment, I am scared, nervous and excited all at the same time, but most importantly I feel proud to be at this stage,” she said.

Quizzed about how ready she is to bring the crown home, she said; “I am already here, so it is safe to say I am as prepared as I can be at this point. I have an amazing team (Diamond Pageantry Academy) that has been training me hence I am confident of giving my best performance.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Perera further shed light on what it means for her to be competing at Miss Teen International.

“This means I have been given a greater platform to speak on issues I am passionate about,” she said

“Winning or not, everyday interactions with fellow contestants from all over the world, sharing my thoughts and opinions with them guarantees that I can reach out to more people and inspire as I aspire to make a change in the world,” quipped Perera.

Miss Teen International which started in Costa Rica in 1993 is the most prestigious teen pageant in the whole world.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

The lust act

*Pastor hangs himself after raping patient

1 day ago
Whipped for eating his father's food Whipped for eating his father's food

News

Whipped for eating his father’s food

A 33- year- old man of Xhoo settlement outside Maun was last Wednesday morning whipped for eating his father’s favourite dish, rice and beef...

2 days ago
P8000 fine for deflowering girlfriend P8000 fine for deflowering girlfriend

News

P8000 fine for deflowering girlfriend

A teacher at Maun Senior Secondary School was this week fined P 8,000. 00 by the village customary court for depriving his baby mama...

2 days ago

News

Moswaane invokes the dead

“Bring back Tlotso and Rakops chief” – Moswaane Francistown West Member of Parliament, Ignatius Moswaane, has called on supporters of the Umbrella for Democratic...

2 days ago
Susan Mutami; Ed’s Menace Susan Mutami; Ed’s Menace

News

Susan Mutami; Ed’s Menace

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s political career is hanging by a thread. If the precedent that was set last year when vice president Kembo Mohadi was...

2 days ago
Chillin' out Chillin' out

Entertainment

Chillin’ out

Phaladi taken The brains behind Gogontlejang Phaladi pillar of Hope Organisation (GPPHO), a nongovernmental organisation, Gogontlejang Phaladi is taken. Phaladi shared the pictures of...

2 days ago

Politics

BCP/AP pact model to approach UDC

Alliance for Progressives (AP) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) are moving swiftly to finalise the details of a pact model, which the two parties...

2 days ago
Sanyedi men of honour Sanyedi men of honour

News

Sanyedi men of honour

Okavango Voice Matamo men society launched to fight crime Men in Sanyedi ward in Maun have formed an independent organisation to strengthen families and...

2 days ago
Big weekend 29 July 2022 Big weekend 29 July 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend 29 July 2022

Master KG and Franco invade Gantsi Events 101 Priceless Memories will host the much awaited, Gantsi Invasion festival on Saturday. The show which will...

6 days ago
Her reign begins Her reign begins

Entertainment

Her reign begins

Local dancer goes to Hollywood Popularly known as part of Mophato Dance Theatre crew, Lone Thabang Motsumi has achieved a rare feat-featuring in the...

2 days ago

News

LGBTQI+ community seek rights to have children

WATCH: Members of the LGBTQI+ community have told the just concluded Dibotelo Commission on Constitutional Review that they want to have the right to...

2 days ago
Keeping it Legendary Keeping it Legendary

Business

Keeping it Legendary

Meet the boss Kealeboga Gaelebale popularly known as DJ Kellz is a well-known Yarona FM presenter hosting a late night Sunday show, The Revolution....

2 days ago
Light at the end of the tunnel Light at the end of the tunnel

Business

Light at the end of the tunnel

BPC-Eskom power purchase deal on the cards Botswana has been known to be a net importer of electricity from its neighbouring countries with South...

2 days ago
Advertisement