News
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
Francistown Central Station Commander, Lebalang Maniki has issued a stern warning to all second city residents who violate Covid-19 protocols: ‘we are coming for you!’
Speaking exclusively to The Voice, the superintendent expressed alarm at the growing number of people neglecting Coronavirus safety measures.
“We have intensified our patrols to ensure that people comply with Covid-19 regulations,” declared the top cop.
Maniki revealed that last Saturday alone, officers arrested and fined over 100 people in the city for not wearing a mask in public.
The maximum charge for such an offence is P5, 000.
“We are done warning people, now we will enforce the law. Wearing of facemasks properly in public places is compulsory as part of the Covid-19 regulations. This is a serious offence and can be registered before court if one does not plead guilty to the charge and pay the fine!” stated the police boss.
Maniki further disclosed that on the same Saturday, police charged and fined 11 taxi drivers for failing to register passengers.
He explained this was part of an ongoing operation in collaboration with the Department of Road Transport and Safety (DRTS) and Environmental Health Office.
“We are also concerned that taxi and combi operators are not making their passengers sanitize. Also, some are using fake sanitizers – be warned we can tell the difference and will come down hard on those flouting the law!” the Station Commander concluded gravely.
