News
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
The annual flooding of the Okavango Delta and the filling up of its river channels has brought a cheer and a celebration to the Maun community.
One enterprising family in Maun realised that the excitement that came at a time when people were locked in their houses during the peak of COVID-19, can in fact generate money through social media.
Hennie Rawlinson and his family turned the fun into a fundraising initiative, which has so far raised a substantial amount of money for two local charities.
According to Rawlinson, the idea of Maun flood initiative started in April after he saw a satellite picture of the Delta on Facebook and he thought it would be fun to track the flow.
“This whole initiative started in April when everybody was under lockdown and nobody could go out and experience the floods.”
Rawlinson started a Facebook page where people made a bet on when the water would cross the Matlapana Bridge in Maun, “The initiative went big and made a lot of money and we unanimously agreed to donate it to charity,” said Rawlinson.
Last week Friday, the family donated P51, 562, equally split between two non-governmental organisations in Maun; Women Against Rape and Polokong Day care Centre for the elderly.
Receiving the donation, Women against Rape Director, Peggy Ramaphane applauded the Rawlison family for their kind gesture.
”Running a nonprofit organization is challenging, we rely on donations for our day-to-day operations and it is only little that goes into our pockets. We are grateful for the initiative,” Ramaphane stated.
For her part, Beauty Bogwasi of Polokong Day Care for the elderly expressed her gratitude for the kind gesture.
“This donation is a lifeline that came at the right time when our boat was about to sink. We take care of the elderly and supply them with daily hot meals and give out food parcels. This money will go a long way in helping us keep afloat,” said Bogwasi
Sponsored ads
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
A mokoro poler’s cry
What would Seretse say?
Suspected ‘baby dumpers’ further remanded
The dating game
On the money trail
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
Judge’s son in court for domestic violence
Patience will pay!
Stand up and be counted!
Tug of war
Young suspect remanded for theft
BPF to table a motion of no confidence on Masisi
Moti leaves UDC drowning in debt
BFA election hopefuls cry foul
Man allegedly kills and burns lover
ATI’s animated demonstrator
Entertainment’s elite division
Tarzolisters’ tantalizing new track
Chiliza delegates Billy
Suspected rapist pleads guilty
ATI beats the rap
Ozi F Teddy vs Sasa Klaas
BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
Survey Reveals that Class B Driving Licence is the most sought after
New Era college employees contribute P28.000.00 to National COVID-19 Pandmic Relief Fund
Government apologises to Scorpions
Only 3 out of 24 listed are companies led by women
Double murder suspect denied bail
Moswaane hits dead end with OP petition
Dutlwe Chief remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Legwale’s case postponed
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
The dating game
Stand up and be counted!
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
On the money trail
Patience will pay!
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Suspected rapist pleads guilty
-
Business5 days ago
BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
-
Sponsored Content3 days ago
Survey Reveals that Class B Driving Licence is the most sought after
-
Sponsored Content3 days ago
New Era college employees contribute P28.000.00 to National COVID-19 Pandmic Relief Fund
-
News1 day ago
Government apologises to Scorpions
-
Business2 days ago
Only 3 out of 24 listed are companies led by women
-
News1 day ago
Double murder suspect denied bail
-
News1 day ago
Moswaane hits dead end with OP petition