Fake currency trader vindicates co- accused

A Tanzanian man who was arrested and detained for possession of fake currency has exonerated his co- accused and pleaded with the court to free him.

Elibariki William Sangawe told the court at his last appearance that the police had arrested his driver from SA and charged him with a crime he was not involved with.

“ There has been a misunderstanding. The man had no idea that I was in possession of fake currency.” Sangwane said in court when him and his co- accused Hamis Kopa Hamis were arraigned on Monday before Magistrate Kamogelo Mmesi of Extension II facing one count of possession of counterfeit currency.

The two were arrested at Identity Lodge in Tlokweng last week Tuesday following a tip-off by the hotel housekeeping staff.

During routine room cleaning a housekeeper found five P100 notes that she suspected to be fake.

She then informed the police and during a search police discovered P100 notes equivalent to P400 000 all bearing the serial number AH9893178.

The accused persons originate from Tanzania and reside at Danda Park Turffontein, Johannesburg South Africa.

However Sangawe explained to the court that he had hired Hamis to transport him to Botswana and never told him about the fake money.

He said Hamis was innocent and asked the court to release him, as it would not be fair to detain him for a crime he did not commit and was not even aware of.

State Prosecutor Inspector Joseph said the investigations were almost complete.

The Magistrate extended the two men’s remand warrant and set March 3rd as their next date of mention.