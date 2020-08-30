Acting Village Chief Magistrate, Batho Kgerethwa, last Tuesday sentenced a Zimbabwean man, Phillimon Sithole, to two years in jail for uttering a false document and giving false information to persons employed in the public service.

The 51-year-old Sithole pleaded guilty to the two charges and was sentenced to two years imprisonment on each count.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

During arraignment, court heard that Sithole between the 5th of December 2018 and 24th of April 2020 at or near Gaborone, unlawfully remained in the Republic of Botswana for a period exceeding 90 days.

On another count, it is alleged Sithole, on or about the 24th of April 2020 near Gaborone West Police Station, unlawfully gave false information to Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo- a person employed in the public service as a police officer that, he works for SADC as an Intelligence Officer and Political Analyst, when in fact and in truth the said information was false in order respects.

He said when they further questioned him to give them other documents to prove that he is a diplomat he gave them a diplomat card for SADC issued in 2019 and expiring in 2030.

On the same day, Sithole allegedly unlawfully uttered a forged residence permit to Detective Marapo.

Detective Marapo said when they searched Sithole’s car they found alcohol and he told them he bought it at Horse Shoe club in Block 6 Gaborone.

He said they found a receipt that proved that indeed he bought alcohol worth P13020 at the said club.

Marapo said they called the owner of the club, Kegomoditswe Magana, who confirmed having sold alcohol during state of emergency and has since been charged for that.

He said they also called SADC to confirm if indeed the accused worked there and they said they did not know him.

He said they did a thorough search of the car and found a gun and a taser.

The Investigating Officer said Sithole produced a residence and a work permit indicating that he is a Director at Current Logistics Company.

He said they established that the documents were fake and he told the police that he bought them from a certain Edmore Murufu who has been since deported for similar offences.

Sithole and his co-accused, Donald Marondedzi, are facing two other counts of selling liquor during the State of Emergency and movement of person without permit during lockdown.

Sithole pleaded guilty to the offences and paid a P2 000 fine.

Marondedzi, at the time, did not plead guilty to the charge of selling alcohol during State of Emergency.

He however pleaded guilty to the charge of movement of persons without permit during lockdown and paid P500 fine.