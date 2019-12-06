Fashion
Fashion insight: How to ace a fashion themed party this December
Hello December! If you’re going to dress up at any time of year, the Christmas parties are here to show your prowess!
This is the season of be merry and joyous!
There surely will be massive parties all around, and what better way than having ammunition to know how to dress for a themed party?
First of all, you need to search for the season’s fashion trends and classics according to your taste. Make sure everyone receives the fashion memo and make it a strick theme because there is the fun in being out of your fashion comfort zone!
Add a sizzling décor in hues of the chosen theme colour and design to complement the setting.
This goes out for any event or special occasion.
For example, the pantone colour of 2019 is coral and its shades and hues – the blush, dusty pink, light pinks and white.
These colors are easy to wear and mix and they also gives off a luxury feel.
Adhere to a theme and keep things tonal or keep things monochrome.
The finishing touch? Add pizzazz to your outfit with your show stopping accessories like your bag or shoes.
Give your head a little thought on the hairstyle depending on the theme.
Take a styled themed cue from the gorgeousJamelahMaranke who did a glittery 30th with a dusty pink and white as the party theme colours.
Which colour and design are you going for this time around?
Credits
Photography| KC TrillahHd
Make up | Make Up by Gorge
BEST DRESSED OF THE WEEK; THE VOICE ON FASHION STUNNER
Giving a reminiscent classic sixties fashion with the lacey gloves and the sweet heart neckline is Tuelo of fashion brand, Changu.
Donned in a Changu piece, this is a timeless look that gives off nostalgic romance yet modern.
I give her a 10/10 for such a stunning choice of accessories, colour of her gown and a hairstyle that is on trend today but impeccably finishes the vintage look!
Photography | Kevin Jinx
Credits
Photography| KC TrillahHd
Make up | Make Up by Gorge
Send me your thoughts at tsholofelodikobe9@gmail.com!
Fashion
Inside Miss Botswana’s wardrobe
Fashion trends come and go, but tiaras stays!
This week we take you in and around the most coveted wardrobes in Botswana, of the ever effervescent and striking, Miss Botswana 2019/2020, Oweditse Fafah Phirinyane.
Speaking to KaoneMoremong, the master mind behind putting Miss Botswana’s looks together with the helpof Botswana designers, here is what she had to say about to one of Botswana’s sophisticated and immaculate wardrobe of the moment!
We at the The Voice on Fashion wish you all the best at this year’s Miss World, slated for 14th December 2019, UK Queen Fafah!
Fashion and Wardrobe Insights:
1. How did you forecast Miss Botswana’s wardrobe trends and why did you choose what she would wear?
We created a strictly local designer wardrobe. We basically just accepted everything local designers who were willing to assist us, and styled from there.
The theme we went for was fun, sophisticated and authentic. We tried to bring out her personality.
2. What does her wardrobe say about her character and as a queen?
Sophisticated, fun loving and comfortable!
3. I understand you worked with volunteers to make this crown a success.
How did you choose or what criteria did you use to come up with Miss Botswana’s ultimate wardrobe?
There were no criteria. Many designers were willing to assist and they came on board.
We however didn’t manage to pick up from all the volunteers and do a wardrobe photo-shoot because of time constraints, but are hoping they will still continue supporting us because her reign is long.
4. What do you think makes her wardrobe stand out from the 127 hopeful contestants of MISS WORLD?It’s authentically Botswana and it speaks that.
She is also a very active local brand supporter and the pride and confidence she exudes when wearing local shows.
5. What are you hoping her wardrobe does for her at the pageant?
We hope it gets her to stand out and be noticeable amongst the many other contestants.
6. One of her ultimate wardrobe secrets? She can easily style and restyle different pieces.
She is also has a hidden fashion designer and a DIY queen, so she always makes sure she has fun with how she puts things together.
7. Give a glimpse of her final crowning gown. Colour and design specifs? The designer is ThabisoDibeela of (ThabieD).
The gown is green, with lace, and a tail – very elegant.
8. What do you think makes a winning gown? I believe the lady wearing a gown makes the winning gown.
How one carries it.
So any gown can be a winning gown as long as the person wearing it gives it life!
9. Last words?
We are thankful to all the designers that help make Miss Botswana’s wardrobe impeccable, in no particular order – ThabieD, Funky Resy, Kanyo M, OLep Clothing, House Of Kay, Angelina Bella JayPee Line, LaQueen, Rit-ac-Collection, DiConza Designs, Versatile Creations, Irox Designs, KENO suits, Lt Peculiar Couture and Lesweedy Diaries.
A hearty thank you to Timba Trading for also sponsoring her fabrics.
PHOTOGRAPHY | Miss Botswana Page
BEST DRESSED OF THE WEEK
THE VOICE ON FASHION STUNNER
Fashion blogger Stella of J’adore, shows here is nothing like the good O’ timeless, classic white T paired with trendy‘inside-out’ jeans!
This combo is the ultimate classic smart casual look – for both men and women!
I give it a 10/10 for the boldness and edginess of the jean and also gender fluid look!
Look out for the streets starting this “inside-out” jeans, besides festive bug is here!
Photography | J’adore Fashion
Fashion
This week’s stylish essentials!
Leather bags
Wanderlust never looked so good. No stylish man of the world should go near a departure lounge without a proper set of luggage gliding behind him or a leather bag in his arms or back for an added image tweak.
One gentleman who knows his way around style, creativity and impeccable visual presentations isfounder of leather bags-REBEL@WORK, Head of Music & Entertainment at Yaronafm, Founder ofchillstep Sundays, Next Big EdmDj, now recently launched Munchies Market and pioneer in Electro Dance Music and voice of youth in arts, Drew Chadhall.
When it comes to leather, few duds come packaged with as much attitude, heritage or unfiltered masculinity as a leather bag.
Its minimal branding and detailing will almost guarantee longevity.
Drew Chadhall’scollection combines function and durability with the kind of design that’s bound to trigger envy at any check-in desk and street walk ways.
To upgrade your bag collection or arm charm, follow him on instagram and twitter @DREWCHADHALL on more leather bags essentials.
On fashion leather bags collection and entrepreuniship;
Q. Why leather bags / what was the inspiration?
I have always had a soft spot for leather products.
I think leather is one of the most complex yet interesting and beautiful material ever.
I like doing things slightly different and after 4 years of conceptualizing and inspiration, I finally decided to bring the idea to life with the assistance of my creative partner SfetsiWhat do you think the state of the arts or fashion is in Botswana as compared to the whole world?
Q. Batswana are seeing what’s happening with the rest of the world but they still want their own flavour, a little bit of our culture in their style.
I am happy to see more designers and creators pop up and own their style, the artistry is growing and many are incorporating it, in their everyday life.
The world is watching, and we must milk it.
Q. How the market received your products?
With the bags, we have only released one sample and a range that was bought out by a retail store in cape town, most of the sales are by orders and we are very particular with how much product we produce because its limited editions and with every garment comes uniqueness for the customer. What are your hopes with the label?
With the bags I went for a traditional feel but with global appeal.
I am happy to see a few pictures with people overseas loving and rocking the bags. I plan to take Botswana to the world through the bags and to collaborate with more leather manufacturers to create master pieces.
Q. Last words for people who want to start or are already in the leather production industry?
Leather is one of the best industries anyone can venture in.
It’s hard to get pure leather products overseas and once they see it, they want it.
The Italians are big on leather products and we have to learn to penetrate other markets and go beyond Botswana.
There’s nothing wrong with trying or being rejected, keep knocking till someone stocks your products.
BEST DRESSED OF THE WEEK
The voice on fashion stunner
Who doesn’t love Prom night?
Prom is a time to seal your hard work school days with a nice dance, music and a show-stopping fashion dud!KatlegoMogapi, 17years stunned in her emerald lacey, fit to perfection and on trend –belle of the ball gown!
I give her a 10/10for the choice of colour and designwhich symbolizes regality and suits her lovely petite figure!
Photography | Model Hub
Fashion
MASA annual Fashion Show
Under the theme ‘A Spotlight on Botswana’, the eagerly anticipated third annual Masa Fashion Show took place last weekend and literally shutdown the Central Business District (CBD).
Designs on stage came from from Lebo Merafhe, KatlegoMoatshe by Jubilee XXV, TankisoMathware of Priestly ,RatanangMorontshe of RA-MOR Designs, LesediMatlapeng of Kefseddy Designs, Pamela WameNtshwarang of Casa de Pamela Designs, Candida and WeduMontsho ofDihDah, PhomoloPolinyane and Chawada July of Amber Leigh Creations , ThabisoDibeela of Thabie D Originals, Delayna Scott of Delayna Scott Designs, LaoneBotshoma of Ncagabang and Lerang Eden Keabile of Le-queer designs, the Voice lens froze a few moments.
