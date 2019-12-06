Fashion insight: How to ace a fashion themed party this December

Hello December! If you’re going to dress up at any time of year, the Christmas parties are here to show your prowess!

This is the season of be merry and joyous!

There surely will be massive parties all around, and what better way than having ammunition to know how to dress for a themed party?

First of all, you need to search for the season’s fashion trends and classics according to your taste. Make sure everyone receives the fashion memo and make it a strick theme because there is the fun in being out of your fashion comfort zone!

Add a sizzling décor in hues of the chosen theme colour and design to complement the setting.

This goes out for any event or special occasion.

For example, the pantone colour of 2019 is coral and its shades and hues – the blush, dusty pink, light pinks and white.

These colors are easy to wear and mix and they also gives off a luxury feel.

Adhere to a theme and keep things tonal or keep things monochrome.

The finishing touch? Add pizzazz to your outfit with your show stopping accessories like your bag or shoes.

Give your head a little thought on the hairstyle depending on the theme.

Take a styled themed cue from the gorgeousJamelahMaranke who did a glittery 30th with a dusty pink and white as the party theme colours.

Which colour and design are you going for this time around?

Credits

Photography| KC TrillahHd

Make up | Make Up by Gorge

BEST DRESSED OF THE WEEK; THE VOICE ON FASHION STUNNER

Giving a reminiscent classic sixties fashion with the lacey gloves and the sweet heart neckline is Tuelo of fashion brand, Changu.

Donned in a Changu piece, this is a timeless look that gives off nostalgic romance yet modern.

Tuelo Changu, Fashion Brand

I give her a 10/10 for such a stunning choice of accessories, colour of her gown and a hairstyle that is on trend today but impeccably finishes the vintage look!

Photography | Kevin Jinx

