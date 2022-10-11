Connect with us

This year’s Fashion Without Borders will be a blend of new talent, emerging and established names.

The event is set to kick off on the 13th – 15th October 2022 at The Grand Palm Hotel and Resort, comprising of Designer Fashion Stalls, Fashion Unpacked Masterclass Sessions and closing off with a Fashion Showcase.

Under the theme ’’Fashion Frontiers’’, FWB aims to highlight / shine light on causes that matter and team up with AVON RSA on the campaign #watchmenow the Avon breast cancer crusade in an effort to teach young women and men in the industry to unite and attack breast cancer from every angle.

10 Participating designers have been tasked with collectively designing a pink collection in celebration of the Breast Cancer Awareness month for FWB Botswana 2022 which will be presented and worn at the Fashion Showcase

by influential individuals in the country who will also be our advocates for this project on social media during the event FWBBW22.

Here are some of the formidable international designers and local designers who are on the showcasing stride.

Taris Designs by Obitaris (Nigeria)

Obinna T. Obi Is of Nigerian heritage and Ghanaian heritage.

Obitaris consults is the brand name (for which the fashion angle is known as Taris Designs Nigeria) a subsidiary of the brand, with a lot of hard work and penchant for change.

He launched his summer collections in 2020/2021 in Dubai, drape-kimono collection 2022 in Egypt, and now his showcasing his craft to the world on a tour to different countries within the African continent.

He is open to collaboration from other brands across Africa and doesn’t mind investors therein but home and abroad! He defines his personal style as “simple and classy, because “less is more”.

Follow the brand on Instagram @tarisdesignsnigeria.

Saint Calypso

Saint Calypso (Nigeria)

A one stop Premium fashion and Branding that does bespoke, ready to wear and Private Tailoring.

Saint Calypso continues to design promotional items, Urban and footwear production.

Follow the brand on Instagram @st_calypsowears.

Lesley Mmokele

Les Wears X-clusives BY Lesley Mmokele (Botswana)

Mmokele’s design aesthetic predominately caters for the dapper Man.

His eye for detail is effective and evokes a sense of fashion superiority.

Established in 2010 by Lesley Mmokele, a fashion designer and professional Architect, The brand retailed for over seven year through Les Wears X-clusives brand store and has worked with several impeccable local celebrities.

The style is characterized by classical elegance with attention to exquisite detailing.

Follow the brand on Instagram @les_wears_xclusives.

 

