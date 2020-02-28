Fashion
Fashion without borders returns!
Meet the designers’ designs!
On the 1st to the 4th of April in Gaborone, 2020, designers from all parts of the continent will converge in Botswana under the glimmering lights of Grand Aria for this stellar celebration and business of fashion that is Fashion Without Borders!
Since debuting in 2014, Fashion Without borders is a fashion runway that continues to showcase the authentic African spirit and dispel clichés about what African style is through Africa’s esteemed designers!
This year, FWB has another exciting experience in store for the world of fashion and its revelers.
Fashion Without Borders highlights how current fashion trends are predicted by moods, behavior and buying habits of a consumer at a particular time.
Moreover, talent and creative flair has been impressivethrough–out the five years in its running.
To cope with ever-changing technologies, markets and consumers rapidly evolving from following traditional, static and demography-based criteria towards more dynamic, modern, lifestyle and psychographic influences, designers surely for the five past years presented stellar fashion collectables of all time.
The Voice On fashion will champion and feature the “taste makers”- championing newand emerging designers who are inspired by the rich culture of Africa and designers that creats a collective of African excellence! Here are some of the designers and their designs to look forward to.
Tlatlana – BOTSWANA: Tlatlana Clothing was started by a young Maatla Matlhare who was always captivated by the beauty of a tlatlana.
The brand celebrates the unique yet simple beauty of Botswana’s rich and diverse culture embodied by the traditional basket.
Tlatlana Clothing designs ensembles that weave together the beauty of Tswana culture and the boldness of urban fashion.
Nguo – BOTSWANA: ngüo, a Swahili word for dress, is a clothing line born out of the need for comfortable yet non-conventional fashion for the woman and man who want to dress (stylishly) for comfort.
It challenges the established norm that stylish and attractive should only be defined through snatched waists and hip hugging clothes.
TumieMohoasa, the style curator at ngüo, started by using a little sewing machine to make her own dresses for occasions, after she got no joy from store bought clothes.
She received compliments when she wore these unique garments, which accentuated the wonder that is a woman’s body without needing to flash lots of flesh.
Tumie sourced the best fabrics and passionately played on necklines, pockets, lengths and sleeves to create breath-taking ready-to-wear works of fabric art.
This led to the birth of ngüo in 2019.
The brand was well received, with an overwhelmingly response and orders for dresses every week, leading up to the end of 2019.
Millinery Miller – BOTSWANA: Once a upon time back in 1980’s i wondered why i loved hats at a younger age.
It all began back in 1999, as my favourite artist Arthur Mafokate wearing a lovely pantsula hat and i saw myself owning it and dreaming to one day have my own collection of pantsula hats.
Growing up I was given names of “‘Mmalepantsula, Mmadicaps” and for me it came from within from my generational roots .
Little did i know that one day i would be having my own brand and follow my passion which is wearing hats.
With the gift of hand work am now able to design by looking at an outfit and know how it blends well with the full attire.
RSA.COM – South Africa: Once upon a time in the Free State province a young man watching South Africa winning international sporting game experienced the joy of being part of this great nation.
However whilst looking at our heroes in global brands he wondered what if there could be a brand that could compete with international brands but made wholly in South Africa.
That is when he challenged himself to create a brand that will 100% represent the pride of the nation from conceptualization, to design, to production.
RSA.COM was born in that moment. RSA is our home & Comis our plug into the global world we are all part of because we believe in the magic of South Africa proudly standing together and supporting each other to lead the world.
CREDITS
Images | Supplied by Fashion Without Borders
Fashion
Ultimate guide to work wear and elegance
Re-invent your style!
There’s no question that Peace Montshitsi Mogale (35) is a style aficionado, a formidable style dribbler and entrepreneur.
Her style is filled to the brim with glamorous style inspos! She believes fashion and style complement each other and go beyond satisfying the basic human necessity of clothing.
They inspire people to assert their concept of self, as well as boosting the economic sector.
You’ll find varying outfits that fit just about every woman’s individual style and leave you standing out in the best ways possible with minimal effort.
Here is why style makes her tick! Follow her at THE HOUSE OF PEACE on facebook for more style inspiration!
Q. What should 35 years olds be looking at the season?
A. Style is intergenerational and I believe that everyone should have at least one item that’s in style this season.
The most important thing though is to have an eye for timeless pieces that outlive trends.
Q. Less or more?
A. I believe there’s always more to come with fashion every now and then so all ages should expect more new trends and style patterns.
This season is bright with colourful floral prints, bold patterns, and lively outfits.
Q. What’s the most ethical thing I can do this spring?
A. This spring is all about colour.
Play around with colour and make sure you look stunning. Whether it’s men or women bold colours should be the ‘it thing’ this spring.
Q. What kind of fashion moment are we having this season?
A. Right now everyone should buy spring outfits, men should get those spring pants and spring hats. Ladies should definitely own those spring dresses, skirts and flops.
Q. What should I buy right now, today?
A. You can never go wrong with a pair of jeans, so what you buy now should match tomorrow and today’s trend. Just stay in style.
Q. What to let go of?
A. Let’s let go of Off-the-Shoulder & Transparent Shoes. Their season has ended.
Q. What’s the top high street buy?
A. Top high street buy has always been jeans , they never go out of style.
Bold, colour suits and of course sassy outfits for ladies work for outdoor and office looks.
Just remember COLOUR.
Black is the mother of all style seasons, but be open to bold-coloured accents, yellows and greens, bright blue, red and purple.
My key pieces include a black kick-hem midi dress, tops, warm, tonal palette of grey, white and beige.
Shine bright in silk, satin and sequined dresses and skirts that fall to the ankle.
Midi dresses in polka dots are in, and this summer, we can expect many more viral spotty dresses.
Q. Any fashion advice for someone looking to have a style as yours?
A. Make room for a stylist in your budget.
Do some research. Ask questions.
It’s not always about money. When you dress good, you feel good.
It boosts your confidence.
Make sure you Keep it simple but never boring.
Credits
Photography| Allen Case of CAPTION HARP
Fashion
Meet your next style statement
Luxury re-defined
From heritage reissues and regatta timers to classics that you’ll pass on to the next generation, this is a snapshot of what 2020-in-watches looks like.
All watches are investments, but some are more obviously so than others.
For a high-grade mechanical watch, this is your entry point! Your time piece collection is incomplete without one.
This is a definitive guide to a bona fide game-changer.
It is Nako time piece by Gabriel Mothibedi and partner Tirafalo Otlhogile.
I took time to get the fashion and style insight on you next timepiece style statement – Nako Timepiece.
Ladies, add a fantasy to his collection this coming Valentine’s.
Q. WHY A TIME PIECE BRAND?
A. We built a timepiece brand because a wristwatch is a powerful tool that not only provides the owner with the ability to tell time, but it also communicates a personal sense of style.
In addition, timepieces, as instruments that tell time crystalizes our brand philosophy of ‘time as a measure of life’ itself: time is the indefinite continued progress of existence and events that occur in an irreversible succession from the past through the present to the future.
The brand itself; Nako, embraces this conception throughout civilizations in different parts of the world and their different ways of telling time.
Time is all around us, it is a measure of life and experience.
Through simple observation of the stars and changes in the seasons, day and night humans began to come up with very primitive means of scaling time, and the brand itself embraces these as they were reflected in life activities such as farming and sacred feasts; ‘nako tsa temo’, ‘letlhafula’, ‘bogwera’ le ‘bojale’ initiation ceremonies in the context of Botswana.
Q. WHAT HAS CONSISTENTLY MADE YOUR WORK ON THE BRAND THUS FAR?
A. The foundation of Nako Timepieces is based on merging Horology + Heritage, hence we have country branding ‘Botswana’ on our timepieces and the Three Dikgosi concept on the back of the casing.
These timepieces are canvases through which we tell our heritage and stories.
Q. HOW DOES A TIMEPIECE AFFECT AN OUTFIT?
A. A wristwatch is a powerful tool that not only provides the owner with the ability to tell time, but it also communicates a personal sense of style.
Fashion and accessories define character and style.
A person’s ensemble is a reflection of their personality; “you are what you wear.”
Therefore, our timepieces as fashion accessories are an extension of personality; a reflection of perception, lifestyle and image.
Our timepieces are fashion and lifestyle products which bear Botswana’s heritage, and stand products serve as ideals of character, as symbols of self-identity and self-expression.
Q. WHAT ARE THE TIMEPIECES TRENDS TO LOOK OUT FOR IN 2020?
A. In 2020, we are bringing a slimmer design still within the three Dikgosi edition.
We look forward to covering other demographic profiles, young and vibrant youth and a product that will be a lot cheaper than what we have now.
This is so we allow many Batswana to celebrate their heritage and take pride in their own home grown brands by having other versions which are more affordable.
Trend wise, simplicity is still key, less
is more, and that’s what we should be looking for in year 2020 and beyond.
Q. YOUR INSPIRATION AS A BRAND?
A. Our inspiration came from our love for Botswana, our heritage and beautiful stories.
We wanted canvases on which to paint perfect pictures about Botswana, and we started with the three Dikgosi.
The Three Dikgosi Edition brings forth historical significance that dates back to 1885 when the Republic of Botswana was the Bechuanaland Protectorate.
Similar to the Three Dikgosi Monument in the Central Business District of Gaborone, that celebrates these national heroes, Nako Timepieces has an objective of commemorating and celebrating the significance of the three chiefs and the national virtues of ‘Botshabelo’ (refuge), ‘Bogaka’ (heroism), ‘Boitshoko’(endurance),‘Maikarabelo’(global responsibility)and ‘Boipuso’ (independence) that they instilled in the people of the Republic of Botswana.
The times of the three chiefs in the Bechuanaland Protectorate who fearlessly protected Batswana to 2019 modern day Botswana, a nation brimming with optimism and opportunity is why we sought to connect Nako Timepieces to the heritage and pride of Botswana.
Credits
PHOTOGRAPHY | HASSAN TRONIC ARTS
PRODUCT PHOTOGRAPHY | DAVID BILLBOARD
Fashion
The Voice on fashion stunner; Best dressed of the week
Goratwa Molaabatho, a sassy style blazer with a knack for color and sheer sophistication. She is my best for this week for her undisputed choice in individuality and fashion eclecticism. I give her a 10/10 for her perfect choice in fashion threads!
