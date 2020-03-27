Fashion without borders scoop

Despite the fashion postponement of one of the biggest fashion weeks in Botswana, Fashion Without borders, there are handful,and seasoned designers to look out for in the month of August.

Giving you a final designer tick to look out for – it’s one of Botswana’s iconic artists and astounding performer, Shanti Lo who will pave way for artistry, originality and timelessness, this time around in fashion!Moreover, the brains behind the brand, Just Grip –Creations will present their charismatic design aesthetics.

August will be entertained by indigenous and internationally renowned designers showcasing their brands on the FWB runway.

For more information or any Inquiries, please kindly contact +267 75 606 249 /+267 76 197 297, www.fwbafrica.com / efigyproductions@gmail.com.