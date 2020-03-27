Connect with us

Fashion

Fashion without borders scoop

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fashion without borders scoop

Despite the fashion postponement of one of the biggest fashion weeks in Botswana, Fashion Without borders, there are handful,and seasoned designers to look out for in the month of August.

Giving you a final designer tick to look out for – it’s one of Botswana’s iconic artists and astounding performer, Shanti Lo who will pave way for artistry, originality and timelessness, this time around in fashion!Moreover, the brains behind the brand, Just Grip –Creations will present their charismatic design aesthetics.

August will be entertained by indigenous and internationally renowned designers showcasing their brands on the FWB runway.

For more information or any Inquiries, please kindly contact +267 75 606 249 /+267 76 197 297, www.fwbafrica.com / efigyproductions@gmail.com.

Fashion

The Voice on fashion stunner; Best dressed of the week

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

Ratie Kefitlhile

Ratie Kefitlhile,is one of Botswana’s experienced and seasoned News Reporter with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast media industry – a professional director of proceedings for corporate events, small stock farmer and an ardent tea lover and collector’s style is a haven of inspiration.

Ratie Kefitlhile
Ratie Kefitlhile

Her effortless, breath-taking and style demeanor continues to be a style to marvel at.

This look is an epitome of effortlessfun and stellar red carpet glamour.

I give her a 10/10 for a hint of delicacy, extravagantpalette cleaning design and captivating style which the world of fashion loves to see!

PHOTOGRAPHY : Local Corner

Fashion

Fashion Without Borders

Published

1 week ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Fashion Without Borders

Showing off the best of African fashion

Together with the pillar values of quality, novelty and culture, fashion without borders seek new ways of presenting African fashion in a light that is contemporary, relatable and wearable.

The brand Zargue’sia – ZIMBABWE:Ishmael Tsakatsa is the founder and head designer for the brand Zargue’sia. He first appeared on the fashionscene at the Zimbabwe Fashion Week 2012 in a Young Designers competition. He thenlaunched his brand Zargue’sia in 2013 at Zimbabwe Fashion Week where he was nominated forthe Emerging Designer of the Year. He was awarded the Zimbabwean Designer of the Yeartitle at the Zimbabwe Fashion Awards night in September 2014. Ishmael’s designs are mainlyinspired by the word of God from the Bible and the essence that lies behind his brand is themagnificence and radiance of God’s beauty.

Over 20 designers from all over Africa will converge under Grand Aria hotel from the 1st to 4th of April in Gabarone, to designs that shows modern interpretations of African fashion in modern times.

“AFRICANISM” is the sixth installment theme for Fashion Without Borders.

TRUDY BY TRUDY BAKWENA – BOTSWANA: Aself-taught, self-driven, results oriented and enthusiastic person with a passionatecommitment to development and growth. She seeks to grow continuously until she become one of the best, innovative people in the hopes of contributing greatly to the ever-growing and dynamic fashionindustry, as well as being an inspiration to those who aspire to be part of the industry.

Africanism refers to a characteristically African cultural feature, such as a belief, custom, linguistic feature or culture – that is why African artisanship is integrated into the 2020 showcase.

LENITA FASHIONS BY Lesego Mmolawa – BOTSWANA: An exciting business that specializes in tie and dye line of clothing. Lenita Fashions offer customers a variety of options for creating their own custom tie and dye products. The majority of orders are for t-shirts, however other style Clothes will be available. This line of clothes includes hats, pants, socks, jerseys, leggings, caps, dresses, beanies and scarves.

Moreover, Fashion Without Borders continues to hosts international and local brands from all over the Africa to showcase never before seen collections to an audience of fashion enthusiasts including retail buyers, media, and consumers.

To know more on the fashion show, follow Fashion Without Borders Africa on Facebook for more information.

Photography | Supplied by Fashion Without Borders

