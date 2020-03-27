Fashion
Fashion without borders scoop
Despite the fashion postponement of one of the biggest fashion weeks in Botswana, Fashion Without borders, there are handful,and seasoned designers to look out for in the month of August.
Giving you a final designer tick to look out for – it’s one of Botswana’s iconic artists and astounding performer, Shanti Lo who will pave way for artistry, originality and timelessness, this time around in fashion!Moreover, the brains behind the brand, Just Grip –Creations will present their charismatic design aesthetics.
August will be entertained by indigenous and internationally renowned designers showcasing their brands on the FWB runway.
For more information or any Inquiries, please kindly contact +267 75 606 249 /+267 76 197 297, www.fwbafrica.com / efigyproductions@gmail.com.
The Voice on fashion stunner; Best dressed of the week
Ratie Kefitlhile,is one of Botswana’s experienced and seasoned News Reporter with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast media industry – a professional director of proceedings for corporate events, small stock farmer and an ardent tea lover and collector’s style is a haven of inspiration.
Her effortless, breath-taking and style demeanor continues to be a style to marvel at.
This look is an epitome of effortlessfun and stellar red carpet glamour.
I give her a 10/10 for a hint of delicacy, extravagantpalette cleaning design and captivating style which the world of fashion loves to see!
PHOTOGRAPHY : Local Corner
Fashion Without Borders
Showing off the best of African fashion
Together with the pillar values of quality, novelty and culture, fashion without borders seek new ways of presenting African fashion in a light that is contemporary, relatable and wearable.
Over 20 designers from all over Africa will converge under Grand Aria hotel from the 1st to 4th of April in Gabarone, to designs that shows modern interpretations of African fashion in modern times.
“AFRICANISM” is the sixth installment theme for Fashion Without Borders.
Africanism refers to a characteristically African cultural feature, such as a belief, custom, linguistic feature or culture – that is why African artisanship is integrated into the 2020 showcase.
Moreover, Fashion Without Borders continues to hosts international and local brands from all over the Africa to showcase never before seen collections to an audience of fashion enthusiasts including retail buyers, media, and consumers.
To know more on the fashion show, follow Fashion Without Borders Africa on Facebook for more information.
Photography | Supplied by Fashion Without Borders
