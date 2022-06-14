Fatal blow

Connect with us

STABBED TO DEATH: Bile

  • Woman kills hijacker with his own knife

A hijacker has reportedly died after his victim stabbed him with a knife in self-defence.

The deceased, David Bile from Molepolole, allegedly hijacked a woman driving a Honda Fit by pulling a knife on her only for the woman to turn around and use the same knife to kill him.

Kweneng District Officer Commanding No 11, Senior Superintendent Modise Gabatshwane, said, “We are investigating an incident in which a 33-year-old woman is alleged to have been attacked by a 23-year-old man and, during the scuffle, the man tried to stab the woman but the knife ended up stabbing the man. The man is alleged to have acted like someone in need of help and the woman stopped to give him a ride.”

Gabatshwane further noted that police would have to wait for completion of investigations before they can decide if the woman should be charged or not.

Meanwhile, a source close to the events has revealed that Bile jumped into the woman’s car and kept quiet while she quizzed him about his identity and what had caused him to be lying on the road in the afternoon.

“He, however, quickly sprang into action, trying to push the woman out of car and, when she put up a fight, he pulled a knife on her, threatening to stab her. The two wrestled for the knife and finally she managed to grab it and stab him on the chest before she left him in the car and ran away,” said the source.

Injured, Bile then drove the Honda Fit until he lost control and knocked down someone’s fence. The matter was reported to the police and he was taken to the hospital where he died.

The woman sustained an injury on her finger and she was treated at the hospital and discharged immediately.

