Fatal messages

*Boyfriend accused of strangling lover over phone texts

A Thamaga man is suspected to have strangled his girlfriend to death with a belt after reportedly finding text messages on her phone sent by another man.

Police in Mmankgodi believe 36-year-old Lawrence Lesifi became convinced his young lover, Duduetsang Monnagatsalwe, 25, was cheating on him.

Unable to face rejection, it seems Lesifi chose to kill his girlfriend instead.

On the night of Monnagatsalwe’s murder – March 10 – it is suspected Lesifi had quarrelled with his sister, an event which fuelled his feelings of despair.

According to police sources, the sister arrived home to find Lesifi entertaining his girlfriend.

“She kicked the couple out of her house as she did not want to spend the night with them,” explained the well-placed sources.

“The morning after killing his lover, Lesifi phoned the police informing them that he had had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend the previous night. He said the situation was bad and gave the cops directions to where they would find Monnagatsalwe,” continued the insider.

Reportedly following the suspected killer’s instructions, officers were dispatched to the bush near Papalo River in Mmankgodi where they discovered the deceased covered with a blanket, a black belt wrapped tightly around her neck. Lesifi was nowhere to be found.

However, five days later, on Monday16th March, Lesifi handed himself in to the police.

The suspected killer was arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court last week where the prosecution pleaded he be remanded in custody.

“The community is affected and need time to come to terms and calm down, the accused is also reported to be suicidal. He needs to kept in custody for his own safety,” argued Sub Inspector Moshe Karabo.

Dressed in a red Orlando Pirates jacket, looking gaunt and extremely distressed, his long feet shackled together, Lesifi told court he had nothing to say.

He was thus sent to prison, where he will remain until at least 31st March when he is due back in court for mention.