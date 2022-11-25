Fatalities confirmed in armed robbery

Police are yet to confirm the number of people who died in an exchange of fire between the law enforcement officers and armed robbers this evening.

The robbery incident occurred after 5pm at Sefalana shop in Gaborone West Industrial.

According to eye witnesses, about five fatalities- three armed robbers and two innocent people died during the exchange of fire.

Director of Crime Intelligence, Senior Assistant Police Commissioner Nunu Lesetedi, confirmed the robbery incident and shoot-out.

He said the police had responded to a report notifying them of a robbery in progress at Sefalana and that when they arrived at the scene the suspects started shooting at them.

Detective Lesetedi said 5 men, three of them being foreign nationals, were involved in the robbery.

“I can confirm there was a robbery incident this evening. There was a shoot-out between the police and the armed robbers. Some people lost their lives while some are in the hospital treated for injuries. This is a fresh matter with sketchy details and I do not know the exact number of people who lost their lives. None of the police officers was injured,” said Lesetedi.

When asked about allegations of innocent people who lost their lives, a cashier and a customer, Lesetedi said the investigations are continuing to establish the identity of the deceased.

More details to follow..