News
‘Feel free to go to court!’Mogae tells Opposition
Although he believes last week’s general elections were ‘free and fair’, former President, Festus Mogae has encouraged those who feel otherwise to take their grievances to the courts of law.
In a brief interview with The Voice this week, when askedfor his views on a potential court battle between opposition parties and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Mogae responded, “Any contender from the just ended elections, who feels they have a strong enough case to contest the results, should be free to approach the courts.”
The country’s third President, who ruled from 1998 to 2008, went on to say,“The polls have been hailed by International Election Observers as free and fair. Botswana is a democracy and also subscribes fully to the rule of law and The Electoral act has clear provisions for any possible electoral petition.”
In the build-up to the elections, with the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) seemingly gaining momentum, many predicted the opposition might wrestle power away from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).
However, BDP once again proved their superiority at the polls, romping to victory to claim 38 of the 57 constituencies available.
When asked for his views on the election, Mogae, who turned 80 in August, reiterated, “The elections confirmed our long standing democratic tradition and reputation, since independence, of conducting elections peacefully, freely and fairly. The elections were observed by international partners, including SADC and the African Union. Their preliminary statements are public information, and confirmed that the polls were indeed free and fair.”
When asked if he was aware of the rumours that President MokgweetsiMasisi allegedly intends to initiate criminal charges against his predecessor, Ian Khama, Mogae insisted this was news to him.
“I am not aware of such reports so I will not speculate,” he said.
A helping hand
Nxaraga hippos surviving drought thanks to human help
The Elephant Protection Society says since they started feeding stranded hippos inNxaraga lagoon at the start of October, they have not recorded any hippo deaths.
This, despite the continuing drought and the drying up of the lagoon, located about an hour’s drive out of Maun.
The organisation’s Public Relations Officer, OaitseNawa, stated this week that the survival of the 80 remaining hippos in Nxaraga is because the animals are responding well to their feeding schedule.
“In August, the organisation observed that there were about 150 hippos at Nxaraga lagoon. Towards the end of September, the lagoon dried and many of the hippos moved to Nxaitsha lagoon. It was observed that the population of the hippos had decreased from 150 to around 80. As a result, Elephants Protection Society took an initiative to feed these hippos,’’ Nawa explained.
According to Nawa, the plan is to feed the hippos until the end of the dry spell.
The society also intends to raise awareness for conservation and protection of endangered species by teaching the community how to co-exist with wildlife and to further educate communities about sustainable development.
Nearly two months ago, the department of Wildlife and National Parks in Maun drilled boreholes and refilled the hippo pools along the delta area. However, the measures excluded Nxaraga lagoon.
The department’s argument was that they were more concerned with helping the animals located in protected areas rather than those outside the parks.
Nevertheless, with the intense heat currently being experienced in the area – most days temperatures reach 43C – the water is rapidly drying up, causing animals to move from these protected areas and closer to villages in search of water and food.
In the process, a number of human/wildlife conflicts have occurred, resulting in at least two human casualties.
The department has since captured hippos and crocodiles from pools along the Thamalakane river in Maun to save both the animals and people from danger.
Man leaves ex-wife drowning in debt
* Ordered to repay debt-ridden ex P54, 500
A man who allegedly swindled his ex-wife out of P54, 500, leaving her drowning in debt, has been ordered to repay the money within six months.
Appearing before Customary Court of Appeal at Maun main kgotla on Tuesday, Moses Shima Gabana begged for leniency.
He maintained that when he met Lorraine Gaolebale she was already severely in debt. Gabana further contended that during their time together, he helped Gaolebale care for her child as well as paying off some of her debts, which he insisted should ‘count for something’.
His pleas failed to impress the court.
Indeed, court described Gabana – the owner of Tswapong Coach Tours – as ‘cunning’ and ‘untrustworthy’.
It ruled that he used Gaolebale for his selfish gains before leaving her in financial ruin when they divorced in 2018.
“It is embarrassing for a man of Shima’s stature to speak in this manner. After putting the poor woman in debt he says he cannot help her pay because she chose to divorce him. The court agrees with Lorraine’s words that it appears Shima treated his marriage as a business opportunity!” stated presiding Chief, Kgosi Christopher Masunga, who doubles as the Court’s President.
Evidence brought before court was that Gabana made his wife borrow money from the bank and take out cash loans for him to use. The apparent agreement was that he would help her pay-off the loans, but he failed to do so.
Court heard that in December 2015, Gaolebale took out a bank loan because her husband ‘needed to fix his bus’. The bank required proof of payment in the form of a pay slip, something Gabana could not provide and thus his wife secured the loan instead.
Then in September 2016, Gabana asked Gaolebale to take out a P6, 000 loan so that he could ‘buy tyres’ for his bus. She duly did, with court learning Gabana only paid interest on the loan once.
A year later, December 2017, the couple then took out a P28, 500 cash loan from Letshego micro lenders, again in Gaolebale’s name.
The couple’s original agreement was that the husband would repay the loan in P5, 000 monthly installments as he had recently won a transport tender worth P30, 000 a month.
However, Gaolebale told court that her husband refused to pay any of the loans and she ended up being sued.
She further stated that although she stays in a Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) house in Palapye, she is struggling to make ends meet. The visibly upset woman claimed she could not even afford to pay her water bill due to the debts she incurred with Gabana.
“When we met, I was driving a Toyota corolla, but we later bought a BMW which was registered in my names. One day I went for a work trip and he changed the car into his names,” said Gaolebale, who told court she played a big part in Gabana’s rise to the successful businessman he is today.
In the end the Court of Appeal ordered Gabana to pay back his former wife, upholding the verdict issued by Maun Customary Court late last year.
Government to charge Ian Khama
* I’ll wait and see – Khama
* BPF will join UDC to challenge elections outcome- Khama
The state has revealed in court that it is only a matter of time before they slap Former President Ian Khama with criminal charges related to looting government coffers.
State prosecutor Priscilla Israel said this when answering to a question from defence lawyer, Unoda Mack on why they have charged a Directorate of Intelligence Services( DIS) spy agent Welhemina Mphoeng Maswabi with aiding terrorism and not the former president and former Directorate of Intelligent Serivices Isaac Kgosi who are heavily implicated in the matter.
“Let’s deal with the accused now (Maswabi) we will deal and charge those you talk of later. They will answer to the state when their time comes, we are dealing with her (Maswabi) now,” Israel said in open court.
She further stressed; “Isaac Kgosi and Sir Seretse Khama are implicated in this case of stealing money from Government.” Maswabi who apperared in court on Tuesday was allegedly found with P420 billion in her offshore accounts.
Meanwhile on Friday president Ian Khama had said in an interview that he was aware that government was working around the clock to concoct criminal charges against him.
Asked if he had any fears of possible criminal charges that could be laid against him now that the election period was over, Khama said, “It is not a fear, it is a fact, even prior to elections I was reliably informed that after elections, they will come up with some trumped up charges against me.”
Khama further revealed that last week Friday a mutual friend phoned Masisi to congratulate him, and in the conversation Masisi talked about how he was going to fix him (Khama).
Asked what illegal activity he would be charged for, the former President declined to comment. “I know it is coming; Masisi knows I know so I wait and see.”
The Voice further asked Khama if he will ever send a congratulatory message to President Masisi following the BDP win and he said, “Let’s wait and see if that will happen. Ask me that question after we have heard what the courts would say.”
The former president went on to confirm that the Umbrella For Democratic Change and the Botswana Patriotic Front, which he is a patron of, would take the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to court.
“As you are aware there are court cases which are being brought to challenge the election result, because those issues are coming to court that will certainly reveal whether the elections were free and fair. We have never seen that degree of irregularities, no election will not have a few hitches, there will always been something here or there that would have been a genuine mistake, with these there is so much going on leading to these court cases,” he stated.
Asked what they meant by irregularities he said, “I could not mention because I have a list of those but I won’t want to say for now because they are going to court.”
The former president campaigned heavily before the October 23rd elections, especially in the central region where he addressed about five to six rallies per day in a bid to sway voters away from the ruling party to the opposition and to his new party, The Botswana Patriotic Front.
Commenting on his campaign, which yielded three MPS and 22 councillors in the central district, Khama said, “Well, but the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) at one point had no problem with me being their chief campaigner, oh, so now that I am with the opposition it’s a problem? It is an open republic; I am a citizen of this country.”
Quizzed further on how he would be spending his time now that election season was over, Khama said, “I was associated a lot with political campaigning, but I have still been up to my conservation, my farming, my charity work of course there are other things I was doing which Masisi took away from me, so I will continue with the charitable work and also my association with the tribe as the chief.”
Providing clarity on what he meant by ” association with Bangwato”, he said, “Having been in office and taking up another government paid job is something which has its question marks, I don’t have to be in the office performing matters of tribal administration, I don’t have to be there I can just be the figure head but we will wait and see.”
