Feel Good GIMC wee

After a two-year hiatus as a result of the devastating covid-19 pandemic, the Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC) is finally here and, Voice Entertainment’s SHARON MATHALA previews the fun-filled week of entertainment.

Catching up with the brains behind the event, Thapelo ‘Fish’ Pabalinga as preparations to the weeklong festivities reach their peak, Pabalinga shares that the event has cost him about P3. 8 million pula to execute.

From this budget, local artists are expected to benefit not less than P1 million while economic benefits would extend to employment opportunities for over 200 people.

“We have a deliberate 75 % of performances for GIMC being local artists with only 15 % of performers being foreign acts. You can imagine how much cash injection remains locally and this is what we strive for as GIMC,” said Pabalinga.

According to the event’s lineup, GIMC will kick off with a Fitness and aerobic session today at the GICC marquee before heating things up with the much-loved Jazz session on Saturday.

GIMC Jazz show

The GIMC Jazz show will feature the legendary Judith Sephuma.

Her fellow South African jazz artist, Berita will also join her on stage.

But before then, our very own Mpho Sebina, Dato Seiko, Sereetsi and the natives as well Fifi Afrika just to mention a few will warm up the stage.

The venue for the GIMC jazz is at GIMC, this Saturday (August 27th) and tickets for the event are going for P 250, Golden circle P450 and VVIP for P 2500.

GIMC Champagne picnic

But if you are a fashion enthusiast, the GIMC Champagne picnic is probably the event to look out for.

Fashion and music will take centre stage on Sunday with the vent attracting some of Botswana finest fashionistas and socialites.

The Champgane Picnic sponsored by Champagne ‘Veuve Cliequot’ will be hosted at the Purple Paradise venue in Oodi.

Tickets for the event are going for P 2500 and doors open from 2 PM until 10 Pm.

GIMC theatre event

Starting off the week on a high note on Monday, August 29th will be the GIMC theatre event featuring Ikakanyeng Performing artists at the Maitisong centre, The price for the event is tagged at P 100 and doors open at 7 PM.

The theatre show will be followed by the Choral event featuring Macecillia a st. Paul’s church choir on Tuesday, August 30th.

The show will also be hosted at the Maitisong centre venue at a ticket price of P 150 and a P 250 double ticket.

The Mc of the night will be none other than Phillimon Mmeso.

GIMC Poetry session

Midweek fun will be in the form of the famous GIMC Poetry session at the Thapong centre venue.

The poetry night will see performances from Lame Pusetso, Phodiso Modirwa, Soso, The advocate and Jaded eyes.

Tickets for the poetry night are going for P 100.

GIMC comedy show

For a fun night of comedy, the GIMC comedy show will host laughter galore at the GIMC comedy event scheduled for September 1st at the Maitisong centre.

The event will start from 7 pm at a ticket price of P 150 with performances from Tips Shampoo, Chris Mampane, Rib Cracker, social media sensation Penene Ponono and Trics just to mention a few.

Clap and Tap

On Friday, Clap and Tap lovers will be treated to mouth-watering performances from Dineo Tsa Tuelo, Soul Redeemers, Angels of God and Isaac and the mighty Messengers.

The event will be hosted at the GICC marquee from 8 PM.Tickets for the event are going for P 150 and P 250 double tickets.

Music festival

Last on the week-long festivities is the most popular music festival which will be hosted at the national stadium, featuring performances from South African sensations Makhadzi, Mafikizolo and Dj Maphorisa.

Holding the fort for the locals will be equally talented performances from Charma Gal, Franco, Vee Mampeezy, Team Distant and Colastraw just to name but a few.

Ticket for this event is P 200 standard and P 2 000 for VVIP.