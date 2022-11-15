Fight against poachers intensifies

And Beyond donates a drone to department of wildlife and national parks

And Beyond Travel company last week donated a P2 million drone to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) to enhance anti poaching operations.

Speaking during the handover event DWNP Director, Kabelo Senyatso revealed that the drone has greatly improved their capabilities in the fight against rhino poaching.

“We are getting more capabilities and other smart technologies including face recognition ,number plate recognition and other tools that will make it easier for us to arrest suspects. The poachers must be warned as Botswana Law enforcement agencies have moved to digital spaces” Senyatso warned.

According to Senyatso this noble gesture has not only benefited the anti- poaching missions as it will be used by other Law enforcement agencies wherever it is needed.

“The drone has been delegated to anti-poaching poaching missions as well as rhino assignments. It has also been used in human wildlife conflict incidents,” the Director explained

Senyatso further revealed that they are finalising the first of its kind smart fence in Tuli Block as one of their technological advancements.

For his part, And Beyond Managing Director revealed that it is within their mandate to leave the world a better place by caring for the wildlife and caring for the people.

“And Beyond is a profit making company, some of the profits are reinvested into caring for wildlife and the people. We set up a partnership with Africa Foundation which helps us raise funds and to deploy those funds into projects,” said King.