Entertainment
Fight for the heart of BOMU
The embattled Botswana Musicians Union, BOMU is headed for the much-awaited election this coming Saturday.
The elections will be conducted during an Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held at Thapong Visual Arts Centre in Gaborone.
Positions of President, Vice President – Administration and Operations, Vice President – Finance, Secretary-General, and 3 (three) additional members will be up for grabs.
By Tuesday morning, musician, Freshless was unopposed for the Presidency.
For the VP admin, the names that had been brought forward were that of Kaone Rakhudu and Chase Mabutho while VP Finance Letsweletse Moshabi was unopposed.
A fierce fight was however expected for the position of Secretary-General that was to be contested for by Winfred Rasina, Eugene Bonolo Khumo, and Kabelo Eric.
Additional members put forward were Fondo fire, Gloria Dzwikiti, Nono Siile, Kago Lebogang, James Moyambo, Selaelo Selaelo, and Arthur Mengwe.
Confirming the Annual General Meeting, BOMU interim chairperson, Otsile Ramorwa would not be drawn into confirming the list of contenders because the race was still open for whoever wanted to tender in their names.
“The Government of Botswana through the arbitration And Reconciliation Committee (AAC) as you may be aware had nullified the then Executive Committee of BOMU citing irregularities and a deviation from constitutionalism. ACC further issued a verdict, which directed that a fresh BOMU AGM be held to primarily vote in a new Executive Committee following the provisions of the BOMU Constitution as properly registered and filed with the Registrar of Societies.”
According to the BOMU constitution, the union has 10 District Chapters nationwide and each District Chapter shall send 3 delegates to participate, deliberate and have full voting powers at this AGM
Voice Entertainment can further confirm that the election meeting can only be postponed if a lockdown is not lifted from the greater Gaborone district.
