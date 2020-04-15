Business
Finance ministry unveils economic relief measures
In response to the economic havoc caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development this week unveiled a series of interventions to cushion the local economy and the public.
The interventions are hinged on four pillars; being to support workers; stabilization of businesses; ensuring availability of strategic reserves; and promotion of opportunities for economic diversification.
According to the Permanent Secretary in the Finance Ministry, Dr. Wilfred Mandlebe, as a way to support workers, government will cover 50 percent of basic salary of employees of companies affected.
Mandlebe says subsidy for the employees range between P1000 and P2500 for the next three months, starting April until June, 2020.
To businesses, government is offering a loan guarantee of up P 1billion to companies with 80 percent covered by government while the remaining 20 percent is by commercial banks at a 24 months guarantee cover and a maximum loan size of P25 million per borrower.
However, for companies to qualify for the intervention they have to be tax compliant.
Mandlebe says government has also developed guidelines targeting sectors that have been negatively affected by the Coronavirus pandemic with the exact terms and conditions yet to be discussed.
Furthermore, the ministry put in place measures pertaining to the Monetary Policy.
Among the measures to be put in place is to reduce the Bank Rate in order to jump start the economy by encouraging borrowing.
The central bank, Bank of Botswana has recently announced that it has removed a 6 percent penalty for commercial banks to access credit from it.
The bank has also reduced the prudential capital adequacy ratio for banks operating in Botswana form 15 percent to 12.5 percent.
The central bank says the cost of accessing overnight funding by licensed commercial banks form the Bank of Botswana Credit Facility will also be provided at the prevailing Bank Rate of 4.75 percent without the current punitive 6 percentage points above the Bank Rate.
Subject to completing regulations and requirements to valuation and custody, the collateral pool for borrowing by licensed commercial banks will be extended to include all corporate bonds listed and traded on the Botswana Stock Exchange.
Due to the coronavirus, which has affected all parts of the world, global growth projections for 2020 have been revised downwards.
The local economy was forecast to register a GPD growth of 4.4 percent and now BoB says the figure will be much lower than this projection.
BoB projects economy recovery to start taking place in the latter part of 2020 and into 2021, assuming that the spread of Covid-19 is contained and vaccines are discovered.
Business
Khoemacau mine COVID-19 scare false
North West district commissioner, Keolopile Leipego has called for calm following false allegations that there has been a confirmed case of covid-19 at Khoemacau mine in Toteng area, just outside Botswana’s tourism capital; Maun.
Leipego explained that no such case exists and that there were only seven quarantined cases who have since tested negative.
“Those were truckers who had brought in goods from South Africa. They had to be quarantined but none of them showed any sign of COVID 19. They were discharged after completing the 14- day mandatory quarantine,” Leipego explained
He further added that according to amended regulations every Motswana who enters the country is required to undergo quarantine for 14 days but foreigners are allowed to deliver goods and immediately return to their home countries.
Since last week, complaints have been sent out from disgruntled miners with allegations that workers even those not included in essential work were forced to work during the current lockdown, thus increasing their chances of catching the dreaded and deadly corona virus.
The disgruntled employees alleged that a case had been confirmed at the mine, although management refuted the allegations.
“This made us realise that the miners do not understand corona virus. They do not understand the difference between those on quarantine and isolation. For them if one goes on quarantine it means they have the virus! That is why it was concluded that every day there has to be open information sharing at the mine to avoid the confusion,” Leipego further added.
Leipego also noted that those peddling wrong information were a few elements in an effort to cause unecessary trouble.
“Go na le batho kwa ga re itse gore maikaelelo a bone ke eng. They are trouble makers. Ha ba letsa o tla a tsaya gore tlou e tsene ko mmaeneng!”losseley translated, “There are some people at the mine whose intention we are yet to establish. They are trouble makers. When they call you may think an elephant has entered the mine, when in truth there is nothing!”
Business
Tlou Energy powers on
Tlou Energy has agreed an interim 2 MegaWatts (MW) Coalbed Methane (CMB) pilot Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Botswana Power Corporation (BPC).
In a statement to the shareholders, the company, which is looking to become the first to produce power through CMB in Botswana, explained the agreement is undergoing final regulatory formalities.
Although the terms of the agreement remain confidential at the request of BPC, Tlou view the development as a major step towards becoming a power producer.
Tlou, which describes itself as Southern Africa’s most advanced CBM natural gas company, says it remains in discussion with potential financers for the project. The would-be backers have been waiting for the interim to be put in place, which facilitates connection to the power grid and first revenue for the company.
Tlou Managing Director, Anthony Gilby, says a pathway to revenue generation is key to financiers and once connected to the grid, expansion of the project is seen as a relatively straightforward.
In 2018, Tlou submitted a proposal to the Minsitry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security for the development of a 10MW CBM Gas-to-Power.
This proposal is still being assessed by government and is separate to the 2MW interim PPA.
Explaining the slow progress, Minister of Minerals, Lefoko Moagi stressed this was new territory for Botswana and thus they were treading extremely carefully.
“We have not been in this space of CBM before. So we needed to get a transaction advisor, someone who can advise us on how we peg our rates and things like that when we negotiate a contract such that we are not unduly charged exorbitantly because we did not know where the rate should be,” Moagi admitted recently in response to Voice Money enquiries.
According to the Minister, the process of securing a transactional advisor is at ‘an advanced stage’.
Moagi further disclosed that to enable Tlou to continue talking to its financers, government gave them a temporary PPA.
“This will be superceded by a formal PPA that would be advised by the transactional advisor. This temporary PPA gives them the leeway to now go to the financiers, to say please don’t walk away from the project, there is light at the end of the tunnel because once they have the official PPA, they will then move into the development stage of the project,” noted Moagi, adding power produced from the project would be put into the national grid.
