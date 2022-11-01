Finding fresh talent

National Tour unearths hidden gems

On a 13-week mission to unearth fresh young talent in the country’s rural areas, Thato ‘DJ Fresh’ Sikwane’s national tour is off to an excellent start.

The nationwide initiative, which runs from 19 September to 17 December in collaboration with the Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS), sees the 50-year-old Johannesburg-based DJ return to his homeland on a whirlwind 50-stop tour.

The veteran disc spinner, whose career spans 30 years in the industry, has already recorded songs with upcoming artists in the Kgalagadi area and Matsha.

Taking time out from his hectic schedule to chat with Voice Entertainment, DJ Fresh explained he intends to drop an album featuring the best talent from the tour.

Admitting to being ‘overwhelmed’ at the variety and caliber of musical ability they have come across so far, he said, “There is so much untapped talent in villages and towns places across Botswana.

“There are young people who are truly gifted but most, without support and resources, end up giving up. These youngsters usually do not know how to package their music and submit it to be played in radio stations and national television in Gaborone, hence the national tour, which aims at closing that gap.”

So far, DJ Fresh has teamed up with a 15-year-old Matsha SSS pupil, Ketso Letlotlo after being impressed by the teen during motivational talks with the school’s students. The star and the newbie released ‘Tshepo’, which also features local group, Ded-Cor Kgalagari Express & Saison.

Another song to come out of the tour is ‘Ngwana was Mosotho’, on which DJ Fresh recruited DJ Skizoh BW of Omaweneno and Hrb Botizo from Tsabong.

“My biggest vision is to support as many creatives as possible. The DBS Tour affords me the opportunity to reach places that are rich with unknown talent, and collectively, we both support this talent to the best of our ability, by profiling them, capacitating them and affording them an opportunity of a lifetime to finally record some music and make a living out of their talent,” said Fresh, adding he hopes to record a song with someone new every week until the tour finale.