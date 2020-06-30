News
Fists fly as wife, daughter beat suspected mistress
Former councillor’s mistress faces P150 000 marriage wrecking suit
Mosetse customary court turned into a boxing ring on Tuesday when a fight between a scorned wife, her husband’s alleged mistress and the couple’s daughter ensued.
The suspected mistress attacked the pregnant wife for leveling accusations of marriage wrecking against her.
In a dramatic scene that amused some people and shocked others, the alleged mistress, Lebani Wanano cried bitterly after the wife and her daughter ganged up and beat her black and blue in self defence.
Wanano is facing a P150 000 marriage-wrecking lawsuit brought against her by Ogomoditse Linga, the wife of the former Mosetse village councilor, Ephraim Linga.
Linga’s wife brought the matter before the customary court Chief, Opelo Ntshwarelang on June 1st after the husband had moved out of the matrimonial home.
After the charges were read in court, Wanano denied having an affair with Ogomoditse’s husband and produced a letter from her lawyer demanding that the case be taken to the magistrate court.
“The letter from Wanano humbly requests the customary court to transfer the matter to the magistrate court so it means that all the proceedings will be stopped. If we continue with it we will be violating someone’s rights,” said chief Ntshwarelang.
As soon as proceedings ended Wanano launched an attack on the wife who fought back and defeated the suspected mistress with the help of her daughter.
After she had calmed down, the accused mistress left with police officers to the car park where she met with Ogomoditse’s husban and drove away with him in his car.
In an interview with The Voice, the wife stated that she came to know Wanano last year in May as one of the BDP cadres in her husband’s campaign team.
“I am really hurt with what she did to me. My husband left home on the 13th of April claiming he was bewitched. He left when I was three months pregnant and to add salt to injury Wanano sent me messages claiming that the baby I was carrying could not be his boyfriend’s and that Linga was not my husband but her man, “said the jilted wife.
She further revealed that on the 30th of April she and her in-laws had followed Linga to where he had moved in with his mistress in Dukwi.
“I found my husband’s clothes on the washing line and Lebani putting on my wedding head scarf. I begged my husband to come back home and he agreed but never returned,” she said, adding that she would appreciate any help that would make her husband see sense and return home.
Linga’s daughter, Otathusa Mellisa, accused Wanano of being a gold digger who was with her dad only for financial gain while she dated other men.
“She phoned me around March and introduced herself to me as my father’s girlfriend. She then asked me to connive with her by pretending that I have been to a prophet who revealed that my father was bewitched at his house, which of course I thought was bizarre and ridiculous,” Otathusa said.
The young woman also revealed that Wanano once asked for P300 for petrol from her.
“She also lied to me that she was employed as a manager at Jwaneng mine only for me to find out that she was a standard three school drop out,” said Otathusa.
Making a plea for her dad to come back home, Othathusa said, “That woman made my dad leave his wife and children. I wish nothing bad happens to him. I want him to come back home safe. He left a decent home to move in with a mistress in a house with no running water and no toilet. It’s very strange. They use the bush as their toilet. He wakes up early in the morning to make fire every day. My father is not the same anymore, how can he leave his home with everything to use the bush for a toilet?”
News
DNA clears young woman of toddler’s murder
Although physically she has been on bail, Tshupo Rantshono has been stuck in her own personnel prison, living the last 18 months with a murder charge hanging heavily over her slender shoulders.
The 21-year-old’s torment came to a temporary end last Thursday when the long overdue postmortem results dictated the charge be downgraded from murder to assault occasioning actual bodily harm – a charge the accused immediately pleaded guilty to.
The Maboane native was originally accused of murdering her two-month-old nephew, Vincent Rantshono, after a fight with the infant’s mother spiraled tragically out of control.
It is said that on 21 January 2019, at Segwagwa ward in Maboane, Rantshono had a fierce argument with her aunt and sister who had allegedly been poking fun at her child.
The row soon turned physically and resulted in the older woman pinning Rantshono to the ground.
It seems that later the same day, desperate to get revenge for the earlier humiliation, Rantshono approached her aunt armed with a stone.
Intent on striking her aunt, Rantshono accidently hit her young relative on the left ear instead.
The minor was rushed to hospital but died six days later.
However, the postmortem results – only released last week – showed that the toddler died of natural causes with his death in no way linked to the assault.
It was found that the little boy had both Meningitis (inflammation of the covering membranes of the brain) and Lobar Pneumonia (infection and inflammation of all the lobes of the lungs which interferes with the process of respiration and causes death from ultimate respiratory failure).
Meanwhile, Rantshono, who was again given bail, is due back before Molepolole Magistrates Court on 6 July for facts presentation.
Despite her relief, the young mum still faces a possible sentence of five years behind bars.
News
ABSA-lutely broke
Loan mix-up leaves village chief penniless
A dream of owning a beautiful modern house has slowly frittered away for Letloreng Headman, Lekang Koboto.
The 54-year-old royal from the small Tswapong village has been turned into a beggar following a mix up in a loan application.
The Voice traced the headman to his humble abode, roughly 30km from Sefhare, where he narrated his ordeal.
Koboto is in little doubt as to the culprit for his penniless predicament.
“My issue is very simple, Barclays (Absa) has turned me into a pauper. I haven’t had any money in the last four months, but I get paid every month-end!”
The smartly dressed Kgosi says his troubles began at the end of January when he applied for a loan at Express Credit in Mahalapye.
“I already had a running loan with Barclays (Absa) which stood at P55, 300, which Express Credit had to consolidate,” he explained, adding that as is common practice, Express Credit demanded a settlement letter from Absa which was duly sent.
“I got the shock of my life when at the end of the month Barclays withdrew the P1, 874 installment from my salary. At first I though it was a mistake, that they’d realise their error and return my money,” continued Koboto.
He said upon inquiry he was told his loan was still active and the deduction was the monthly installment.
“I called Express Credit who assured me that the P55, 300 was credited into a bank account provided in Barclays’ settlement letter. It came to our attention that the account number provided by the bank was not mine. In fact it belongs to another headman in a different village,” he said.
“My problem is that Barclays is refusing to take responsibility of this mix up. Now I’m servicing two loans and defaulting on other important policies,” cried Koboto.
Now with a monthly deduction of P2, 400 from Express Credit and P1, 874 from Absa, the headman is struggling to provide for his wife and kids.
The dream house, which the loan was meant to help complete, remains unfinished.
“I’ve lost my dignity. I can’t fuel my car and have an incomplete structure of a house all because of a mistake from Barclays,” he blasted.
Express Credit Customer Service Manager, Sylvia Anderson told The Voice that upon realising Absa had given them the wrong account number they requested the account be frozen to avoid utilisation of the funds.
“The matter was handed to Mahalapye police and the account holder confirmed that he indeed received the funds and had already utilised all of it as he was expecting back pays from work. He agreed to source funds and settle the debt owed,” revealed Anderson.
“We’ve gone above and beyond in assisting Mr Koboto and the issue now remains with Absa to resolve,” she added.
Meanwhile, Mahalapye Central Police Superintendent, Boitshepo Modongo admitted being aware of such an incident but said she could not go into further detail.
A questionnaire was sent to Absa through the bank’s Marketing and Corporate Relations Officer, Spencer Moreri II who stated that Absa Bank Botswana is committed to maintaining customer confidentiality and was therefore unable to comment on any matter relating to their clients.
“We remain committed to providing superior financial solutions to our clients and customers,” read part of their statement.
For the furious Koboto, ‘superior’ is the last word that comes to mind at the moment!
Sponsored ads
DNA clears young woman of toddler’s murder
Fists fly as wife, daughter beat suspected mistress
Big guns poised for BPF switch?
ABSA-lutely broke
Zim assault victim deported
Makgalemele approaches Khama for a job
Gone to the dogs
Dottie releases Sengwe Se Teng
M Jein goes international
Celeb edition with Ozi F Teddy
Makaleng music fest donates to Pelaelo JSS
Things they say:
Little ngwana and village app
Dear Serame
Ozi F Teddy vs Sasa Klaas
C-Ru’s COVID blues
Yanos vol 2 released
Bum note for gospel gig
Feel the heat from Fondo fire
Local awards show planned
ATI in Police custody, Duma Boko to the rescue
Bridget Motsepe-Radebe responds to Afriforum
Senior officers suspended over flouted procurement
Lobatse suspects quizzed over money laundering
WUC to resume water disconnections
Wild wild west
A.T.I is free
Expat businesses bleed the economy- Moswaane
Botswana runs out of fuel
Escaped criminal suspects nabbed
Suspected serial rapist nabbed
Lucky Sefalana customer wins a brand new car
Thieves assault and rob a Chinese couple
Ipelegeng has not been cancelled- Molale
More donations for Lotsane Senior
Makgalemele approaches Khama for a job
ABSA-lutely broke
DNA clears young woman of toddler’s murder
Zim assault victim deported
Gone to the dogs
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News4 days ago
A.T.I is free
-
Business2 days ago
Expat businesses bleed the economy- Moswaane
-
News2 days ago
Botswana runs out of fuel
-
News2 days ago
Escaped criminal suspects nabbed
-
News2 days ago
Suspected serial rapist nabbed
-
Sponsored Content2 days ago
Lucky Sefalana customer wins a brand new car
-
News1 day ago
Thieves assault and rob a Chinese couple
-
News1 day ago
Ipelegeng has not been cancelled- Molale