Fists of gold
Kenosi becomes first boxer to qualify for 2020 Olympics
Kenosi was a saving grace for the Botswana team that failed to go past the quarter finals at the ongoing qualifiers held in Dakar-Senegal.
After seeing her team members losing in the quarterfinals, the Monarch lass put on a show stopping performance, outclassing her Moroccan opponent Bertal Widad 5-0 in the 57kg category to progress to the finals and secure her Olympic berth.
Her qualification brings to four the number of Botswana athletes who have so far qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She’ll be joining Nijel Amos, Galefele Moroko and Christine Botlogetswe.
In a telephone interview with Voice Sport after the fight, Kenosi said she felt absolutely no pressure since she already her opponent very well from their encounter at the Africa Games in Morocco.
She defeated Widad 4-1 back in August on her way to clinch gold at Africa’s biggest sports showpiece.
“I knew her weaknesses and I’d made sure I worked on mine as I knew she was obviously planning to exploit them,” she said.
The 2019 Africa Games Gold medalist said qualifying for the Olympics means a lot to her.
“I’m ready to fight for my country and become a true ambassador,” she said excitedly .
The hard hitting lady hailed the Botswana Boxing Association for organising international training camps which she credits for her good performance.
She also singled out her coaches Lechedzani Luza, Choga Ntoti and Thebe Setlalekgosi.
“This victory is dedicated to them,” said the African Champ.
“My target is to bring home an Olympic medal. This is the beginning, I still have to work hard in my preparations,” she said.
An equally excited Luza was all giggly on the other side of the telephone line. The winning coach described her athlete as a stable boxer with a big heart.
The national team coach said, surprisingly Kenosi is always calm ahead of matches.
“I’ve never seen her nervous. Like she always does, she fought very well and now we’re are preparing for the finals against Tunisia on Friday,” said Luza.
“We want to win gold. From here we will send a training plan to Botswana National Olympic Committee so that we can get more fights especially against international athletes,” he said.
Luza said they still have to work on the athlete’s general power and strength.
He said they are also happy with the performance of other boxers.
“Unlike in 2016 where we were eliminated in the preliminaries, we managed to send five boxers in to the quarterfinal and we were very unfortunate to lose especially Rajab Mohammed’s fight against against the Mozambique opponent,” cried Luza.
“I hope we will be given an opportunity to go to Paris for the World Qualifiers because I believe in my team. They don’t give up,” said Luza.
GU reclaim the city's bragging rights
It was an afternoon to remember last Saturday as Gaborone United reclaimed the city’s bragging rights with a 2-1 victory against cross-town rivals Township Rollers, in an action packed BTC Premiership fixture.
Mara Moloi was the first to find the back of the net with a
header giving the ‘Reds’ a lead on the 11th minute.
Popa tried to come from behind but GU keeper Goitseone Phoko was up for the task as he kept their enterprising strike force at bay till half time.
On the 72nd minute of the game, Thatayaone Kgamanyane extended GU’s lead but Rollers were not deterred as they kept surging forward and were rewarded as Motsholetsi Sikele halved the deficit.
Speaking after the game GU Caretaker Coach, Pontsho Moloi, said although he felt they could have done better, he was happy with the desire and the attitude of his players. He said scoring first has always worked for them even in the past games as it helps them to stay composed for the remainder of the game.
“Today we played under a lot of pressure because our opponents are a big team and they have good quality players. I also have a great quality and experienced squad and they know what to do when we are under pressure. We work and talk about this at training and here we are with yet another win. We take every game as it comes and next up is Prisons XI who are breathing heavily up our necks on the league table and it is going to be an interesting game, ” said Moloi.
Rollers Coach, Frank Nuttal, said despite the loss he takes a lot of positives from the game. He said they have a lot of injuries at the team.
He said he brought in Kamogelo Matsabu as a captain in the absence of Simisani Mathumo who is nursing an injury .
Rollers fans however did not take kindly to the results as they went on the rampage throwing bottles at referees and the Police had to intervene to rescue the match officials.
Kenosi makes history
Keamogetse Sadie Kenosi become the first Botswana female Boxer to qualify for the Olympics.
Kenosi defeated the Morocco boxer, Bertal Widad 5 : 0 in the semi finals this afternoon. The win gives her ticket to represent the country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Congratulations Champ.
Masitaoka close in on Orange FA Cup Glory
Molepolole based outfit Masitaoka Football Club (FC) continued their remarkable form when they brushed aside a sheepish Sankoyo Bush Bucks 2-1 in an Orange FA Cup’s last 32 encounter this past weekend in Molepolole.
Having rested most of his key players Masitaoka mentor, Nelson Olebile, fielded a completely different side that excluded in-form players such as Christopher Lemme, Emmanuel Ditodi and Monageng Thaele as the coach strategically reserved them for their next league assignment.
In the midst of a drizzling rain at Molepolole Sports Complex on Saturday, the match started slowly with both sides failing to create goal scoring opportunities, but ‘Majatlhaga’ as the team ‘B’ squad is affectionately referred to, grew in confidence as the match reached the half hour mark.
Nevertheless, Masitaoka’s Nigerian forward livewire, Tolani Olaoye, broke the deadlock on the 40th minute with a superb volley before Topo Piet extended the lead making it 2-0 just before recess.
On the second-half, Ngurungu as Sankoyo are affectionately known, introduced their 24-year-old wonder-kid, Aobakwe Shango who instantly became a thorn in Masitaoka’s defence.
It did not take him long to pull one goal from behind with a simple tap-in to inspire confidence in his side.
Moreover, Sankoyo began pressing hard against Masitaoka as they were in search of an equaliser, but Masitaoka’s formidable defence kept their opponents at bay.
In a post match interview with Voice Sport, Masitaoka FC mentor Olebile said he was happy for his second string team. “I am delighted about how the boys played, considering the fact that they are a second string team. I am proud that we have gone through, but credit must go to Sankoyo, they really put up a good fight,” he said.
On the other hand, Bush Bucks gaffer Anthony Timothy said his side dominated the match, “We were in charge of the whole play, they only had two chances and converted both of them while we were wasteful with the numerous chances we created. I believe we could have won this match, had we taken our chances,” he said.
