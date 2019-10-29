News
FIVE MORE YEARS
BDP retains power
In a historic upset that has changed the political geography of Botswana, President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi was on Thursday night leading the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to a stunning victory in the general elections.
On Friday morning election results that were coming in from various polling stations across the country were indicating that the BDP was comfortably surging to victory and defying history by taking key constituencies fom opposition parties strongholds in urban areas, especially in Gaborone where the ruling party won majority seats in council.
BDP also unseated UDC president Duma Boko in Gaborone Bonnington North and Alliance for Progressives President Ndaba Gaolathe in Bonnigton South.
Plagued by his predecessor, accused by his opponents and betrayed by some members of his own party, Masisi’s party was ultimately backed by the people.
The 58-year-old Moshupa native will now resume his role as the nation’s fifth President.
Masisi has made promises to fight rampant corruption in Botswana during his relentless campaign to make Botswana a better place. Only time will tell if he keeps them.
Big guns bite the dust
However, with opposition leader Duma Boko vowing to challenge the election’s outcome should he feel ‘the integrity of the vote was not assured’ – and the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) have already indicated they believe it would be rigged – a potential hurricane waits ominously in the wings.
Indeed, in an emotional press conference on Monday, a visibly frustrated Boko said, “If we establish that fraud took place, the law is clear. You can file an election petition and challenge the outcome!”
The UDC further warned the legal route might not be enough to appease the people.
“Because of the emotive nature of these elections and the expectations of a whole nation hanging on this outcome – they want change – I don’t think they might be as patient as to wait for a judicial process.
“When people get angry and they realise the authorities are acting with impunity and cannot deliver justice or freeness and fairness in an election the people might then decide to go other routes. I’m not saying they will but I shudder to imagine what could happen if they did!”
For now though, as they have ever since Botswana gained independence, BDP rule the roost.
The winds of change that looked set to blow through the country are still……for now!
News
Dry spell for tourist operators
Cancelled bookings mount in election build-up
Local tour operators confirmed cancellations of bookings by international travellers in the last two months prior to the General Elections.
While some reason it is because of the drying up of the Okavango Delta, others maintain it is due to the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the elections.
Speaking to Okavango Voice this week, the owner of a mobile safari company in Maun, Bayei Letsatsi, said, “It is true we suffered a lot of cancellations. Not only my company, but all tour operators have experienced the same problem since August.” Despite the hype surrounding the election, Letsatsi feels the cancellations are more to do with the country’s on-going drought.
“What you have to understand is that, above Moremi Game Reserve, we sell the Delta. That is the main attracter of tourists into our area.” However, he noted it was common for tourists to shun African countries during elections.
“It does not only happen to Botswana. Generally tourists avoid travelling to African countries who are holding elections. They avoid election seasons and would rather go to neighbouring countries. They have that fear around elections. They think we may have civil unrest and protests during and post elections!” explained Letsatsi.
Another tour operator, Kenson Kgaga, who is also a Chairman of the Botswana Guides Association (BOGA) confirmed experiencing a number of cancelled bookings.
“The problem is the drought, not elections!” he maintained. Kgaga, who at the time was a councillor for Boro ward, stated that many tourists come to Botswana to enjoy the delta and boat cruises. Thus it makes sense that the dry spell influences them to choose other destinations.
Just last week, Reaboka Mbulawa, who runs a group of safari companies around Maun and in the Okavango Delta, revealed the industry had been hit by cancellations since the start of October.
“This is an early sign that the tourists are reacting to the possible instability by choosing other destinations avoiding Botswana elections deliberately,” reasonedMbulawa, who at the time of the interview had been running for Maun West constituency.
Nonetheless, the Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB) claims they have not been informed of any cancelled bookings.
Indeed, HATAB’s Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Tebogo Ramakgathi said, “We have not received any report from operators and I don’t think international travellers have anything to fear from Botswana elections. We have never had cancellations of bookings owing to fear of elections outcome.”
News
Accept your small Penis!
Legendary guitarist and traditional singer songwriter, Stika Sola has called on men to stop tampering with their God-given small penises.
Speaking at a Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) roadshow at Maun Old Mall last Friday, the singer warned that trying to enlarge one’s manhood could lead to serious injury.
He advised men to be content with ‘what they have’ and not to envy giants hung with bigger penises.
“I have seen desperate men who wanted to enlarge their sizes and the end results were disastrous. Be happy with what you have. A small penis can also produce children. Some of us have made children with our small sizes!” exclaimed Stika, much to the gathered crowd’s amusement.
Doctor Stephen Ghanie of BOMRA shared the musician’s concern.
He advised that although penis enlargements are usually done secretly, they have far reaching consequences.
Indeed, he explained there was in fact no medicine capable of enlarging a penis.
“What happens is that the so called penis enlargers cause too much blood flow to the penis and cause it to swell. The swelling is misunderstood as an enlargement,” clarified the medical doctor.
He further added that the swelling is usually temporary but can cause permanent injuries to the manhood, including erectile complications.
News
UDC Young turks fall as BDP sweeps council seats
Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) were dealt a heavy blow when all of their vibrant and young councilors in Gaborone and surrounding areas lost elections.
Araft Khan of Borakalalo ward in Molepolole, Kagiso Thutwe of Village ward, Olebogeng Kemeso of Bontleng ward in Gaborone South, Phenyo Segokgo of Sefoke ward in Tlokweng and Galaletsang Mhapha of Kubung ward in Maun West all lost their respective wards to the Botswana Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections which have changed the geography of Botswana politics.
This unexpected election outcome has weakened the voice of opposition in councils in Gaborone and semi urban areas surrounding the capital city.
Thutlwe was the Mayor of Gaborone while Segokgo was Council chairman of South East District.
Although Mhapha was a councillor for ten years, it was his first time to contest under the opposition party ticket, which proved to be disastrous for the young politician.
The defeated group was apparently groomed as the next generation to run for parliament in 2024 elections.
According to an inside source Mhapha was to take Maun west, Thutlwe was earmarked for Gaborone Central, Segokgo for Tlokweng while Khan was set for Molepolole North.
Commenting on his loss, Khan said his arrest by the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) a week before election contributed to his loss.
My issue with DIS killed me.
BDP used it to de-campaign me.
My political rival told old people that I was removed from the ballot because I had a criminal charge hanging over my head, which was not true at all.
The IEC voters roll was a mess and the presiding officer had an ulterior motive.
At one point he even confiscated the voters roll that was being used by my polling agents, I have worked hard in my ward and had I not been harassed towards the end, I would have won.
Khan made headline news a week before the elections for allegedly stealing voters’ personal information such as phone numbers and home addresses from IEC.
Meanwhile, Botswana Democratic Party’s Chairman of Communications Sub Committee, Kagelelo Kentse said that the sweeping off of Council wards in majority of the areas was one of their campaign strategy that they didn’t reveal for fear that it may compromise their chances.
“We targeted the youth and the working class as part of our strategy. They have appreciated President Masisi’s reforms and commitments hence our historic win in Gaborone, Lobatse and Tlokweng,” added Kentse who was certain of victory as the ballot counting continued.
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Society in Action
Masisi celebrates Annah Mokgethi’s victory
Council results
Elections Photos
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Council results
-
Politics6 days ago
Elections Photos
-
Politics1 week ago
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
-
Politics1 week ago
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Society in Action
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Celeb Edition
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Something cooking at AVANI
-
Business2 weeks ago
The Business of pleasing taste buds