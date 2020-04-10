Business
FNBB announces loan repayment holiday for customers
In response to damage caused by the Covid-19 virus, First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) has announced a cashflow relief for its eligible customers with a good track record of honouring heir repayments.
The relief, the bank said, is available to both retail and commercial customers for a period of three months, from April to June.
In retail, the relief applies to home loans, personal loans and WesBank loans while for the SME customers the relief applies to commercial property finance, vehicle and asset finance and term loans.
SME businesses with an annual turnover up to P10 million and an initial loan amount not exceeding P5 million will benefit from this relief program.
In addition to loan repayment holidays, the bank has in some instances introduced zero rate on some payments on digital banking channels and some of the payments that will be done for free until end of April are payments made on Mobile banking app; payments made on mobile banking; and cash withdrawal made through Cash@Till.
For the months of may and June, the bank says FNBB App payments, mobile payments and cash@Till will be offered at a 25 percent discount on the current fee and the bank hopes these measures will help ease customers’ financial constraints until things stabilise.
ABSA in the money
Bank registers 15 percent profit increase
Two months after its official name change, Absa Bank Botswana has announced a 15 percent jump in profits.
This week, the bank’s Managing Director, Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane revealed that despite the challenges faced by the industry, Absa registered profit after tax of P678 million for the 12-month period ending 31 December 2019.
Highlighting the bank’s success, Finance Director, Mumba Kalifungwa explained it continued on a forward momentum of driving interest income growth through prudent lending across all segments.
“On a gross basis, interest income was up by 10 percent year-on-year (YoY). However, market liquidity in the year was thin and this resulted in increased costs of funds,” he said, adding overall net interest income increased by six percent.
Furthermore, according to Kalifungwa, Absa’s net trading remained flat despite an increase in trading volumes.
“This was due to the tough trading conditions and the global geo political challenges experienced in the year. To this end, in 2019 our net fee and commission income as a portion of total income represented 35 percent of total revenue which resonates with our strategy to diversify our revenue mix,” he said.
When it comes to credit losses or impairments, the bank’s expected year-on-year credit losses decreased by 64 percent in comparison to the prior period.
Kalifungwa attributed this to the Absa’s enhanced collections capability, conservative credit extension to high risk sectors especially in the Retail segment as well as significant recovery from one of their clients.
The Finance Director added that as they continue to pursue growth the overall balance sheet grew by 11 percent, ending the year at a whopping P18 billion.
“For the year under review, our customer loans and advances grew by 13 percent compared to market growth of 7.7 percent. This was achieved by growth in all our segments in line with our growth strategy,” he explained, noting the main driver behind the balance sheet’s growth continues to be loans and advances and customer liabilities which remain key drivers of the bank’s total revenue.
During the period, Absa’s loans and advances to customers increased by 13 percent YoY to P13billion.
“The growth was fairly distributed across the segments in line with our strategy and continues to be focused around prudent lending in our chosen business segments,” Kalifungwa concluded.
Meanwhile, the bank has set aside a total of P231 million as dividends for the year, with shareholders set to receive 25 Thebe per share.
Local suppliers ally fears of shortages
Fear marched menacingly into the country this week as the reality of COVID-19 began to hit home.
Botswana, which goes into lockdown this Friday, imports the majority of her basic commodities – including food, beverages and fuel – from South Africa (SA).
With SA embarking on a three-week lockdown last Thursday, it seems inevitable this will lead to a shortage of supplies here.
Although travel is restricted between the two countries, government has announced that movements of goods will be allowed.
However, it is feared the South African lockdown will lead to demand surpassing supply in the country, which in turn will drastically reduce the amount of goods available for export.
With South Africans engaging in widespread panic buying, emptying all the shelves in major stores, this could potentially prove disastrous for local supply.
The rapid spread of the virus, which has already reached many parts of the world, claiming thousands of lives in the process, has had unprecedented effects on the global economy.
While there is fear of shortage of foodstuffs, distributors have allayed such concerns, as they believe they have enough stock to supply the local market.
It will soon be seen if their confidence is well placed!
Claude Hassett, the Managing Director of one of the leading distribution companies, CA Sales and Distribution told The Voice on Wednesday this week that consumers need not worry as CA Sales has triple extra stock to supply the market.
“Besides, trucks are still allowed to get into the country,” said Hassett, adding that they are hoping that the situation will not get worse.
Hassett although the spread of the Covid-19 has affected virtually everyone they have enough stock in the inventory.
