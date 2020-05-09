Connect with us
News

FNBB Donates to law enforcement officers

Published

13 hours ago

on

GENEROUS: FNB donates bottles of water to the BDF

On Wednesday, the First National Bank of Botswana (FNBB) dipped into the well of generosity, donating 10, 000 bottles of water to law enforcement officers in Maun.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, FNB Maun Branch Manager, Kelebogile Disang, explained the gesture was part of the bank’s efforts to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The police and the Botswana Defence Force are some of the people at the forefront in this battle against Covid-19. We therefore found a need to heed the government’s plea and assist with whatever we can,” noted Disang.

Additionally, as a way of supporting local businesses, Disang revealed the water was purchased from a local, youth-owned enterprise.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the men and women in blue and green, Maun Base Commander, Major Boikanyo Kelebeng expressed his gratitude to the FNBB Foundation for giving back to the community.

“Law enforcement officers are crucial in the fight against Covid-19. They ensure that the people comply with stipulated regulations and ensure the public’s safety in general,” stated Kelebeng.

“We will quench our thirst with this during our patrols and roadblocks,” continued the Commander.

The FNBB Foundation has already made similar donations in Gaborone and Selebi-Phikwe. 

In total, the bank has contributed P10 million in support of government’s Coronavirus interventions. This includes P5 million donated directly to the Covid-19 Relief Fund and a further P5 million as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

News

Okavango Voice

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

The water has reached Matlapana and it is only 2 kilometers away from Thamalakane. The water is expected to reach the river by tomorrow. (Video courtesy of Botswana Tourism organisation)

News

Tonota police keeping the peace

Published

13 hours ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

LAYING DOWN THE LAW: Ngada

297 ARRESTS FOR COVID-19 BREACHES SINCE LOCKDOWN BEGAN 

Since the lockdown began on the 3 April, 297 people have been arrested in Tonota for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking to The Voice on Thursday, Tonota Station Commander, Oteng Ngada, described the figure as respectable.

“30 were arrested for selling traditional brew while 267 failed to comply with the restriction of movement during lockdown,” revealed the police boss.

‘They made traditional brews like setopoti, kgadi, power and filled it in 20 litre buckets. Clients would then come and collect their drinks. They were arrested in Tonota and surrounding areas, including cattleposts,” he added.

Ngada explained that those caught selling brew were each charged P1, 000 – a fine which 29 of the offenders have paid with the outstanding one waiting to appear in court.

“Those who were moving around without permits were charged from 1, 000 Pula upwards, with only 18 paying. The 249 who did not pay will be taken to court,” continued the top cop.

“In a nutshell, I can say lockdown was controllable even though there were those violating the rules here and there. Overall assessment: it went well!” declared Ngada.

