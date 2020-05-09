FNBB Donates to law enforcement officers

On Wednesday, the First National Bank of Botswana (FNBB) dipped into the well of generosity, donating 10, 000 bottles of water to law enforcement officers in Maun.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, FNB Maun Branch Manager, Kelebogile Disang, explained the gesture was part of the bank’s efforts to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The police and the Botswana Defence Force are some of the people at the forefront in this battle against Covid-19. We therefore found a need to heed the government’s plea and assist with whatever we can,” noted Disang.

Additionally, as a way of supporting local businesses, Disang revealed the water was purchased from a local, youth-owned enterprise.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the men and women in blue and green, Maun Base Commander, Major Boikanyo Kelebeng expressed his gratitude to the FNBB Foundation for giving back to the community.

“Law enforcement officers are crucial in the fight against Covid-19. They ensure that the people comply with stipulated regulations and ensure the public’s safety in general,” stated Kelebeng.

“We will quench our thirst with this during our patrols and roadblocks,” continued the Commander.

The FNBB Foundation has already made similar donations in Gaborone and Selebi-Phikwe.

In total, the bank has contributed P10 million in support of government’s Coronavirus interventions. This includes P5 million donated directly to the Covid-19 Relief Fund and a further P5 million as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.