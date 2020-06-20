Business
FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places
First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) Foundation in partnership with KPS Services yesterday (Friday) started the fumigation of public places at Old Naledi in Gaborone.
Earlier this month, the bank announced that it will be disinfecting public spaces in partnership with the local cleaning company, KPS Hygiene and has injected P360, 000 in the project.
Having started in Gaborone, the disinfection process will soon be rolled out to other parts of the country such as Molepolole, Kanye, Francistown, Palapye, Serowe and Maun.
Speaking at the launch of the process of Friday, FNB Botswana Foundation Trustee, Dr. Lesedinyana Odiseng noted the country has done well so far in terms of containing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.
He said this success was due to Batswana following the Covid-19 Regulations and protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks.
Dr. Odiseng said they found it fit to partner with KPS Hygiene Services especially that it is a local youth owned company.
For his part, KPS Hygiene co-founder, Osi Lashani, said their main focus is to assist the community with intensive cleaning.
Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, Lashani said they saw it fit to extend a helping hand by disinfecting public places, hence their partnership with FNBB Foundation.
Lashani said the company has been able to create 68 more jobs in response to the Coronavirus.
Gaborone City Council Mayor, Father Maphongo encouraged FNBB Foundation to continue helping the community with the bank having already contributed P10 million to the Covid-19 Relief Fund.
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent
After slashing the bank rate by 50 basis points from 4.75 percent to 4.25 percent at the end of April, the central bank has at its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on Thursday, decided to keep it at that level.
The bank had in April reduced the rate in order to boost economic activity by making lending a bit cheaper, and this week, Bank of Botswana Governor Moses Pelaelo told local media during a virtual press briefing that they decided to continue with the accommodative monetary policy stance.
Explaining the factors behind the decision, the Governor noted that the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent containment measures have severely curtailed economic activity globally and at home as production, supply chains, project implementation and provision of goods and services have been halted.
“Similarly, consumption and spending are disrupted, hence domestic demand pressures and foreign prices remain subdued,” said Pelaelo adding that as a result, the overall risks to the inflation outlook are skewed downwards.
He, however, noted that inflation may rise above the current projections if international commodity prices rise beyond the current forecasts and in the event of upward price pressures occasioned by current travel restrictions and lockdowns.
The local economy is expected to suffer badly from the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development having set a projection of 13.1 percent contraction in 2020 before rebounding by 3.9 percent growth in 2021.
“Even with a recovery in 2021, the contraction in 2020 equates, approximately, to a two-year loss of output,” noted the Governor.
He said the current projections prove how difficult it is to make forward forecasts when there is uncertainty about the duration of constrained economic activity and the pace of economic recovery.
The pandemic, according to Pelaelo the resultant decrease in global demand and disruption in supply chains as well as curtailed economic activity locally, has affected several sources of economic growth for Botswana.
These include key export revenue earners for the country such as minerals, tourism and non-food retail economic activity.
Taxing times
Tax debts anticipated to reach a record P5.4 billion
Due to the financial impacts of Covid-19, tax debts are expected to balloon to P5.4 billion by the end of the current financial year.
In its analysis of the pandemic’s probable effects on tax revenue, the tax specialist’s Aupracon noted that businesses’ cash flows will be negatively impacted. In turn, this will see their ability to pay creditors, including tax authorities, dwindle.
The report, prepared by Jonathan Hore, Tshiamo Badisang and Letlhogonolo Lebotse, warns that due to the economic drought created by the pandemic, the economy will likely experience an enormous jump in tax debts, way above the annual 22 percent recorded in recent years.
By the end of the 2016/2017 financial year, taxpayers owed a total of P2.7 billion – a 22 percent increase from the P2.2 billion in the prior year.
At the end of the following financial year – 2017/2018 – taxpayers owed authorities P3.3 billion, another 22 percent increase.
“We anticipate that the tax debt figure will climb by another 22 percent for the 2019/2020 financial year. However, considering the anticipated harsh economic conditions that are synonymous with Covid-19, the spike in tax debts for the 2020/2021 financial year could stand at a staggering P5.4 billion, putting on a much higher 35 percent annual increase,” predicts the tax specialist.
They believe taxpayers initially intent on reducing their current tax debts in the on-going financial year may now be constrained by financial challenges, resulting in further interest charges.
Already, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, domestic taxes and Southern African Customs Union (SACU) revenues are expected to fall to P37.96 billion – 14.5 percent below the initial target of P44.4 billion.
Another factor likely to impact on taxes is the suspension of investments and delay in planned projects that could have taken place during this period.
It has also been noted that when an economy contracts – experts predict Botswana’s will contract by 13.1 percent – some taxpayers’ ability to comply with taxes are hampered by financial constraints.
Another threat that tax experts feel could have an adverse effect on tax collection is re-registration of companies, which they believe might be abused by some taxpayers.
In 2018, the Companies Act was amended to compel all companies to register with Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA) or face automatic deregistration.
The deadline for the re-registration was initially slated for the 2nd of June this year. However, due to Covid-19, the deadline was extended to the 2nd of December.
Hore and his colleagues feel some tax-owing business owners may be tempted to abuse the process, as they could opt not to register and then cease to exist.
Should this happen, it is believed tax authorities may find it hard to collect owed taxes as a company liability does not ordinarily extend to shareholders or directors.
To curtail this possibility, tax experts have advised that it would be wise for government to intervene by way of law and get the re-registration regulations amended to stop the deregistration of companies which owe taxes, a move which could also save banks and other financiers.
