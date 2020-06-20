FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) Foundation in partnership with KPS Services yesterday (Friday) started the fumigation of public places at Old Naledi in Gaborone.

Earlier this month, the bank announced that it will be disinfecting public spaces in partnership with the local cleaning company, KPS Hygiene and has injected P360, 000 in the project.

Having started in Gaborone, the disinfection process will soon be rolled out to other parts of the country such as Molepolole, Kanye, Francistown, Palapye, Serowe and Maun.

Speaking at the launch of the process of Friday, FNB Botswana Foundation Trustee, Dr. Lesedinyana Odiseng noted the country has done well so far in terms of containing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

He said this success was due to Batswana following the Covid-19 Regulations and protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks.

Dr. Odiseng said they found it fit to partner with KPS Hygiene Services especially that it is a local youth owned company.

For his part, KPS Hygiene co-founder, Osi Lashani, said their main focus is to assist the community with intensive cleaning.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, Lashani said they saw it fit to extend a helping hand by disinfecting public places, hence their partnership with FNBB Foundation.

Lashani said the company has been able to create 68 more jobs in response to the Coronavirus.

Gaborone City Council Mayor, Father Maphongo encouraged FNBB Foundation to continue helping the community with the bank having already contributed P10 million to the Covid-19 Relief Fund.