Former Councillor charged with murder

WATCH: Former Botswana Congress Party Councilor for Old Naledi South ward, Mathata Benny Mosekwa, was this morning arraigned before Extension II Magistrates court charged with murder. The court heard that on the 27th of June at Old Naledi Mosekwa allegedly murdered Onalethata Bagopi. Initially the case was reported as suicide but post-mortem results revealed that the cause of death was murder.
