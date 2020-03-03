News
Former manager sues Avani hotel
Former Avani Gaborone Resort and Casino Resident Manager, Seth Mongwaketse is suing the four- star hotel for unfair dismissal.
Mongwaketse who was dismissed from his duties last year June is demanding more than P500 000 in compensation.
The case, which is said to be amongst many unfair dismissal cases filed by former employees of the hotel was brought before Industrial Court Judge Marumo, on Wednesday.
Mongwaketsi’s attorney, Banyatsi Mmekwa told the court that a pre – hearing trial conference was held between the two parties and minutes were taken and filed for court to see. A date of trial was set for April 27th.
The case comes to court after several Avani employees had approached the Minister of Labour, Mpho Balopi to complain about their General Manager , Allan Clingham ‘s alleged aggrresive management style.
Isaac Kgosi finally in court for NPF
Following lengthy demands by defence lawyer, Kgosietsile Ngaakagae, to have Isaac Kgosi charged for the infamous looting of the National Petroleum Fund (NPF), the former head of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) has finally been roped in to join other suspects.
Kgosi is expected at the Village Magistrates court tomorrow at 8.30am for his first appearance.
He joins other big names entangled in the NPF saga such as former Minister Sadique Kebonang and his twin brother- Lobatse High Court judge Zein Kebonang, businessman Bakang Seretse and his former business partners at Kgori Capital, Alfonse Ndzinge and Sharifa Noor, suspended Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority director, Kenneth Kerekang and his wife Mpho Kerekang and civil servant, Tshepo Bojelo .
Other accused persons are Mogomotsi Seretse, Raging Bull, M & B Proprietary Limited, STM Holdings, Kago Stimela and Leomog Proprietary Limited.
According to court papers, around May 2019, NPF’s P250 million was transferred to the DIS for construction of fuel storage tanks.
The funds’ intended purpose was however changed and instead, it was used to purchase anti-poaching equipment allegedly in Israel.
The accused persons jointly face more than 169 charges ranging from money laundering, theft, abuse of office, giving false information to person employed in the public service and uttering a false document.
The case continues.
@sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com
DIS under attack
Magosi is a blatant liar – Keorapetse
The Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) came under fire from Members of Parliament, with MP for Selibe Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse leading the onslaught.
When responding to The Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Kabo Morwaeng’s budget proposal, Keorapetse said that the DIS was not adding any economic value to the economy and was danger to the country’s democracy.
Keorapetse went further and accused the DIS boss, Peter Magosi of being a liar.
“The DIS General is a blatant liar who wants the president to live in constant fear to justify his existence, government must disband this institution as it is no longer needed.”
Keorapetse said that the DIS has been calling press conferences saying there was someone trying to kill the president and yet no arrest have been made so far which is shocking.
“Trying to kill the President is treason, a very serious offence which cannot be taken lightly but the DIS has not made even a single arrest, after such a public announcement, they are not serious,” Dithapelo lashed out.
The Selibi Phikwe MP also argued that there were enough institutions such as BURS, CID and FIA and called for the abolishment of the spy agency.
The Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando of Maun West concurred with Keorapetse saying the DIS was a threat to the economy as it was now getting involved in awarding of tenders.
“They now investigate corruption despite existence of a corruption organ. Batswana are suffering at the hands of this organ and investors will blacklist us,” said Shaleshando.
Although, MP for Tonota, Pono Moathodi differed with his colleagues from the opposition such as Saleshando and Kenny Kapinga of Okavango who called for abolishment of the DIS, Moathodi said that there was no country that can be run without an intelligence institution.
“We need the DIS as a country for security and safety reasons but they must run this country well. Agents do kill innocent people and must be called to order. Kgalemelang DIS e tsamaise lefatshe sentle,” cautioned Moathodi .
However, the Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane came to the DIS’s defence saying the current agency is different from the previous one and much better. “The DIS of today has changed and it is operating professionally,” he said
The VP further state that that it is only politicians who complain because they do not want to be put under scrutiny.
“We know why some of you are irritated by such institutions, they are doing their jobs and should be allowed to do so. Yo even complain when you are asked to pay tax,” Tsogwane hit back.
Husband from hell
• I discovered used condoms in our bedroom many times- Wife
Her husband has subjected her to blood curdling physical abuse for 11 years, but the wife of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councilor, Phuthego Modise will not divorce.
37- year –old Ntsenya Modise has instead dragged her husband to court once again, this time to ask for a reinforcement of a 2011 order for him to provide monthly financial support for her and her 10- year- old child.
Commenting on the matter outside the court she said, “ Divorce is the furthest thing from my mind. I have reached a point where I have become numb to the pain. I just want him to take care of our child. That is why I have brought him to court.”
The couple’s marital woes and court drama dates back to as far as 2011 when the magistrate’s court ruled that the BDP councilor must pay his wife a P 2 200 maintenance fee very month.
“The plaintiff is to be maintained for as long as the marriage is still in subsistence, subject to a variation by the competent court. The plaintiff (Wife) to seek medical attention for her hair condition so as to reduce the monthly costs incurred as a result of buying wigs,” reads the 2011 court order granted against the BDP councilor.
She had to resort to wearing wigs after her husband plucked out her hair by the roots.
The councilor however defied the court order and subsequently applied for the court’s leniency in 2013.
“I will pay an extra 500 on top of the P 2 200 monthly payment,” reads his letter to the Extension 2 Magistrate court.
Asked why she is choosing to live with a man who is allegedly so disrespectful that he brings side chic’s to the marital home, Ntsenya said, “I was ready to file for divorce six months into the marriage when things went sour. His family advised me otherwise and I accepted. I can not do it now because it would negatively affect our daughter.”
She revealed that the estranged husband has since moved out and moved in with a girlfriend in Mogoditshane.
“I can tell you I have gotten to a point where I really do not care whether he is home or not but as long as he takes care of our child I am Okay. As long as he takes care of the basic needs I will not even bother to phone him,” she said.
Modise refused to comment on the matter.
