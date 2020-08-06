A herdman from Seherelela lands looked startled in the dock this week when a Molepolole Magistrates court remanded him in custody for alleged profanities and a threat to kill his employer.

According to the charge sheet, Raditsebenyana Setumo (59) uttered the words, “Moson* murrskont ke tsile gogo bolaya, mosono murrskont I am going to kill you,” without lawful excuse to one Segametsi Moretaka at Seherelela lands on July 25th, 2020.

The accused is said to have articulated insults and threat to his 62-year-old employer after she found her goats still inside the kraal while they should have been out for forage and she called Setumo asking where he was.

Setumo claimed he was looking for the cattle and when requested to bring one of them to be castrated the following day, he got irritated and told Moretaka that she was arrogant and that she had failed to care for her livestock.

The fuming herdman allegedly later chased and threw stones at his employer who escaped and sought refuge and locked herself up in her neighbours house.

State prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, requested that the accused person be remanded in custody as he might accomplish his mission and also that they needed to find out if the victim will be safe if he is granted bail.

Koketso said the investigations were complete and that the case was due to be sent to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) before end of this week.

When given time to speak, Setumo complained that the livestock he herds was scattered as he left it unattended.

The magistrate who was concerned that the threats to kill cases are high in Kweneng District remanded the accused in custody. His mention is scheduled for August 27th, 2020.

After the mention date was announced, Setumo who had earlier denied ever uttering the threats looked puzzled in the dock questioning “what threat did I do?” before the magistrate ordered him to step down.