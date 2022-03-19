Foul-mouthed man remanded for threatening to kill sister

A foul-mouthed 23-year-old Molepolole man has been remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court for threatening to kill his sister and assaulting her son.

Mathaio Ponyane who is facing two counts of threat to kill and assault common is said to have threatened Maipelo Ponyane by uttering the words “O lebelete o mpap* o a ithekisa, o a ntoa ke tsile go go bolaya, meaning: “you are prostituting yourself and you are bewitching me. I’m going to kill you.”

He is said to have assaulted Maipelo’s 8-months-old son Lewis Ponyane with a stone on the left leg, both incidents occurring same day on March 7th, 2022.

The 33-year-old sister was home with other family members when Mathaio arrived and proceeded to her bedroom.

Immediately he got out of the room and that was when he verbally attacked her, hurling insults at her.

When their mother tried to intervene, Mathaio allegedly got enraged and picked up a stone to hit Maipelo.

Unfortunately the stone missed Maipelo and hit her baby who was then taken to the hospital where he was treated and discharged.

It is not yet known what could have enraged the accused.

Mathaio who was remanded in custody as the court feared he might proceed with his mission to kill the sister will appear for mention next month April 15th.