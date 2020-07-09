News
Foul-mouthed Motswafere fined P200
Celebrated musician, Motswakgakala Sithole, popularly known as ‘Motswafere’ has been fined P200 for common nuisance after doctors certified him unfit to be caned.
The 27-year-old LGBTI activist, yesterday appeared before Mogoditshane Customary Court and pleaded guilty to the charge.
Initially Chief Keabetswe Dihutso had convicted and sentenced Sithole to four strokes of the cane on his bare buttocks, but the singer complained of a health condition that was confirmed by medical doctors.
The court heard that on April 22nd, 2020 Sithole asked the complainant, Ntema Ruwe, (44) to give him P100 00 and he promised to pass by his place to give him the money after he knocked off at work.
When Ruwe failed to fulfil his promise the following day, Sithole sent him a message to remind him, but Ruwe did not respond to the message, a move that appeared to have annoyed Sithole.
Later on May 2nd, 2020 the celebrated star is said to have phoned Ruwe and uttered insults to him saying “fa go ka ntshiwa leret* la gago le lame, go ka bonwa gore la gago le lennye mo go lame (your testicle is smaller than mine), you are a piece of garbage. I used to get girls for you while at UB promising that you would pay them. You are a piece of s#*t.”
He allegedly continued uttering the words “e bile ga ona di balls, nopa ya gago ke ya ntsa…(you do not even have balls, you have a dog’s erection). You are a conman.”
During mitigation the remorseful Sithole begged for forgiveness and pleaded with the court not to sentence him to a prison term as he takes care of his mother and also that it will be violation of his rights as an activist who represents marginalised people.
“I am also an activist for women and children and counselling those who got raped and those with relationship problems,” he explained.
He claimed to have asked for forgiveness from the complainant noting that he was upset when he uttered the profanities as he did not have food and electricity.
However, when speaking to The Voice online today, Sithole implored celebrities to always be careful of what they say as it might end badly.
He said he was thankful about the court’s and was hopeful that his friends and supporters will pay the P200 fine for him by Monday.
