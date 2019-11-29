Connect with us

Entertainment

Fox’s dance ya madi

Published

9 hours ago

on

Fox’s dance ya madi

Most probably know him as the lanky fellow who danced for MC Maswe.

However, Ofentse Baatgies is out to prove he’s much more than just a dancer.

Going by the stage name Fox, the 27-year-old recently went solo and has dropped his first single, titled ‘Dance ya Madi’.

Produced at Cabido Music Productions (Mahempe), the upbeat track will do no harm to the young man’s solo journey.

It is fast paced Kwasa Kwasa featuring Boikhutso Kgwathe on the chorus and will certainly get Fox noticed.

It’s a fair start to a solo career.

Rating: 6/10.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

Memories made with Nfazo

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 29, 2019

By

Memories made with Nfazo

Memories will be made this Sunday with Nfazo, as he heads Crossborder Train II at 45 Square Pub in Tlokweng.

The Premium Deep and Soulful House selection show will feature the likes of Spin Worx, Soul Tronixx, Tim. A. Deep from South Africa, Spooner and Sticky.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Tman heads Oodi summer Chillas

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 29, 2019

By

Tman heads Oodi summer Chillas

The Oodi Summer Chillas will take place tomorrow, Saturday, at Buffalo Horns farm in Oodi.

The line-up includes: DJ TMan aka The Nation’s Finest, DJ 4DD, Mr Ale, Big Soul, Makheno, Playboy, Lasers, Khabazela, Ramz, Drive, Pride, La Groovas, Deep End and many more.

The show kicks off at 10 in the morning and will also feature artists such as: Slam, Beautiano, Stress Makhattini while MCs will be Destro, Banks and Lolly.

Tickets are selling for P60 early bird and P80 at the gate while kids will be charged P20.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Keotshwaetse Publishes book

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 29, 2019

By

Keotshwaetse Publishes book

Kago Keotshwaetse, a seasoned financial consultant, has published a book titled ‘Understanding Stock Market: Making money through stock market and how to invest in stock market’.

The book is meant to provide the reader with a comprehensive understanding of the investment environment.

Being the founder of Keotshwaetse Group, which deals with event management and mentorship, the author explains various concepts, tools and techniques related to investment in financial assets, providing lively examples and illustrations.

The book aims to help first time investors get started share dealing, feel confident in their investment decisions and improve their understanding of how the stock market operates.

Continue Reading
Advertisement FOURS Black Friday


Trending