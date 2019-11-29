Fox’s dance ya madi

Most probably know him as the lanky fellow who danced for MC Maswe.

However, Ofentse Baatgies is out to prove he’s much more than just a dancer.

Going by the stage name Fox, the 27-year-old recently went solo and has dropped his first single, titled ‘Dance ya Madi’.

Produced at Cabido Music Productions (Mahempe), the upbeat track will do no harm to the young man’s solo journey.

It is fast paced Kwasa Kwasa featuring Boikhutso Kgwathe on the chorus and will certainly get Fox noticed.

It’s a fair start to a solo career.

Rating: 6/10.