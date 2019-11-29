The inaugural Francistown Arts Meeting gets underway this Thursday (28 November) with the official opening at the Francistown Central Park (opposite John Mackenzie School).

Mascom Chief Communication and Public Relations Officer, Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego will give a keynote address.

The three-day event will continue until Saturday.

On Friday there will be an indoor exhibition at Francistown Civic Centre featuring some of Botswana’s renowned artists, such as Wilson Ngoni, Loretta Mekgwe and Obed Mkhuhlani.

The closing ceremony will be an outdoor exhibition at the Kenneth Nkhwa Interchange on Saturday morning.

Entry is free at both events.