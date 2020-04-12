Francistown Rotary Club donates to 50 Families

The Rotary Club of Francistown has become the first organisation in the second city to heed President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s call to help local government in the fight against Covid-19.

In a sort ceremony on Tuesday morning, the non-profit organisation donated food hampers worth over P14, 000, which will be distributed to 50 needy families scattered around the city.

During the handover, at Francistown Civic Centre, Rotary Club representative Gaolape Florence Makgarapa explained they wanted to help those who earn a livelihood hustling on the city’s streets but now have no source of income due to the 28-day lockdown.

“I’m referring to ladies who sold airtime on the city’s streets, those who relied on daily piece jobs and the many vendors who operated in these streets to bring food to their loved.

“These people had dependents, who are now facing starvation because their usual providers are no longer bringing in anything,” stressed Makgarapa, whose organistation has a proud history of donating to worthy causes in Francistown since its establishment in 1988.

She further revealed that in total they spent P14, 756.17 on the hampers, which includes mealie-meal, flour, coffee, sugar, cooking oil, rice, dish-wash and a hand-wash.

GENEROUS: Food hampers

“I’d however urge council to distribute these hampers to the people who desperately need them as soon as possible!” she finished.

Putting Makgarapa’s worries to rest, in her Vote of Thanks, Chairperson of Social Services Committee, Jenamiso Mojaki assured the Rotary Club that the food hampers would be distributed imminently to the deserving families.

“We already have a list of people who need immediate help,” she said.

For his part, Francistown Mayor Godisang Radisigo said he was greatly humbled by club’s generosity and for taking the initiative to help feed those worst affected by the lockdown.

“This is a first of its kind in Francistown. I hope this is a sign of good things to come!”

Putting a slight dampener on the feel good occasion, Radisigo admitted he was growing increasingly concerned at the careless attitude displayed by some Batswana towards Covid-19.

He warned that gestures such as the Rotary Club’s would amount to nothing if people do not observe the health tips given by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“We need to safeguard the safety of our kids by not sending them to shops or asking them to perform chores that might expose them to the virus,” reiterated Radisigo.