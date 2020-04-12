News
Francistown Rotary Club donates to 50 Families
The Rotary Club of Francistown has become the first organisation in the second city to heed President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s call to help local government in the fight against Covid-19.
In a sort ceremony on Tuesday morning, the non-profit organisation donated food hampers worth over P14, 000, which will be distributed to 50 needy families scattered around the city.
During the handover, at Francistown Civic Centre, Rotary Club representative Gaolape Florence Makgarapa explained they wanted to help those who earn a livelihood hustling on the city’s streets but now have no source of income due to the 28-day lockdown.
“I’m referring to ladies who sold airtime on the city’s streets, those who relied on daily piece jobs and the many vendors who operated in these streets to bring food to their loved.
“These people had dependents, who are now facing starvation because their usual providers are no longer bringing in anything,” stressed Makgarapa, whose organistation has a proud history of donating to worthy causes in Francistown since its establishment in 1988.
She further revealed that in total they spent P14, 756.17 on the hampers, which includes mealie-meal, flour, coffee, sugar, cooking oil, rice, dish-wash and a hand-wash.
“I’d however urge council to distribute these hampers to the people who desperately need them as soon as possible!” she finished.
Putting Makgarapa’s worries to rest, in her Vote of Thanks, Chairperson of Social Services Committee, Jenamiso Mojaki assured the Rotary Club that the food hampers would be distributed imminently to the deserving families.
“We already have a list of people who need immediate help,” she said.
For his part, Francistown Mayor Godisang Radisigo said he was greatly humbled by club’s generosity and for taking the initiative to help feed those worst affected by the lockdown.
“This is a first of its kind in Francistown. I hope this is a sign of good things to come!”
Putting a slight dampener on the feel good occasion, Radisigo admitted he was growing increasingly concerned at the careless attitude displayed by some Batswana towards Covid-19.
He warned that gestures such as the Rotary Club’s would amount to nothing if people do not observe the health tips given by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
“We need to safeguard the safety of our kids by not sending them to shops or asking them to perform chores that might expose them to the virus,” reiterated Radisigo.
News
COVID-19 (12-04-2020) Botswana updates
Health Minister Lemogang Kwape has just announced that there are no new positive cases in Botswana.
Kwape further stated that of the 13 positive cases they are all recovering well at Sir Ketumile Masire
Teaching Hospital whilst just about 1600 people have been released from quarantine.
As of 12th April 2020 the statistics are as in picture above
News
Four police officers quarantined
Four Botswana Police Officers have been placed under self quarantine after being exposed to a man who recently tested positive for Covid-19.
According to No. 15 District Officer Commanding Senior Superintendent Kabo Badirwang, one of the officers related to the 34 year old Siviya man notified his superiors that he had come into contact with him unaware that he was supposed to be in isolation. He was immediately ordered to go into quarantine together with his wife and their child.
“Unfortunately he had already come into contact with three other officers, who also had to be quarantined,” Badirwang said.
He further said two of the four officers were stationed in Siviya and the other two in Mabudzane.
Sponsored ads
COVID-19 (12-04-2020) Botswana updates
Four police officers quarantined
Making the most of LOCKDOWN
Saving Shashe
Francistown Rotary Club donates to 50 Families
A Plot Twist
Permits, Pandemic and Pressure!
Red Cross get green light for CONTACT TRACING
Five arrested, 168 packets of contraband cigarettes confiscated
Public still sneaking out for homebrew
FNBB announces loan repayment holiday for customers
BDP denies corruption allegations
How Gov bluddered on first Corona virus death
Politicians clash over Covid-19 meeting
BPF opposes 6 months State of Emergency
Political, union leaders opposed to Masisi’s rule by decree
Simply the greatest
Missing man found dead
ABSA in the money
Local suppliers ally fears of shortages
ATN advocates for tobacco ban
BPF opposes 6 months State of Emergency
Politicians clash over Covid-19 meeting
FNBB announces loan repayment holiday for customers
BDP denies corruption allegations
Political, union leaders opposed to Masisi’s rule by decree
How Gov bluddered on first Corona virus death
Simply the greatest
Missing man found dead
ABSA in the money
Local suppliers ally fears of shortages
Public still sneaking out for homebrew
Five arrested, 168 packets of contraband cigarettes confiscated
From drawing with light to brush strokes and Rasta
Killer soldier sent back to Sbrana
Red Cross get green light for CONTACT TRACING
Four police officers quarantined
Diamond industry on sickbed again
Saving Shashe
Francistown Rotary Club donates to 50 Families
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
Trending
-
News6 days ago
ATN advocates for tobacco ban
-
News5 days ago
BPF opposes 6 months State of Emergency
-
News5 days ago
Politicians clash over Covid-19 meeting
-
Business2 days ago
FNBB announces loan repayment holiday for customers
-
Politics3 days ago
BDP denies corruption allegations
-
News5 days ago
Political, union leaders opposed to Masisi’s rule by decree
-
News4 days ago
How Gov bluddered on first Corona virus death
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Simply the greatest