News
Francistown’s peaceful night
On the first day of the 28 days of extreme social distancing, the city of Francistown has experienced one of the most peaceful nights in a long time.
Officer Commanding Number 15 District Senior Superintendent Kabo Badirwang told The Voice in an interview that despite a few isolated incidents the night went on with no worries.
The top cop said stopping the sale of alcohol two weeks ago was a stroke of genius that will go a long way in the combat against Covid-19.
Badirwang said they were worried last night as at around 10pm, they could still see long queues at Automated Teller Machines and some quick shops.
“We announced at around 11:30 that people should be getting ready to go home and what we saw was absolute cooperation. By 12 midnight, the streets were quiet. It was an absolute pleasure to see,” Badirwang said.
He said in an isolated incident they came across three ladies who arrived on a late bus at the Francistown bus rank. “They were heading to areas around Somerset, but as you know there was no public transport. They however finally managed to get a lift and were allowed to proceed to their destination.”
Badirwang said even troublesome locations such as Coloured and Bluetown were very quite at night. “People in Francistown have headed the message and this in turn make our task easy,” he added.
He however noted that while the Francistown nights go on peacefully, it is during the day that they experience challenges with people who still feel they have a right to walk wherever they want.
“We do receive reports of people who are not observing the health tips and social distancing. Those will be dealt with. I’m hopeful that in the coming days, people will understand what this is all about,” he said.
News
Six months jail term for those who violate lockdown rules
Members of the public face a possible six months jail term if found in violation of the Extreme Social Distancing regulations.
According to the gazetted regulations, members of the public will have to remain confined to their places of residence during the period of lockdown which began last night.
However, should there be need for one to seek essential supplies or services, one would need to fill out a form and produce it to a law enforcement officer upon request to validate where the person is going.
In addition to a six month possible jail term, those found in violation of the lockdown terms can be fined an amount of P5 000 or both.
According to the lockdown regulations, person may leave his or her place of residence between the hours of 0800 hours and 2000 hours to access essential supplies such as funeral parlour, general dealer, supermarket, filling Station, bank or insurance company, among others.
However, one would need to fill the required form in order to legitimate their presence outside duirng a period of lockdown which will run for 28 days.
The forms are available on the government social media page as well at District Commissioners’ offices county wide.
Meanwhile members of the public have aired their frustrations regarding the whole process of obtaining the forms as they were made available just hours before the lockdown period began.
The form, known as Form A, will be used by any member of the public who wish to seek any essential service or supplies and does not require any official stamo, as long as it indicates one of the essentials as written in the Government Extraordinary Gazette.
News
Sangomas’ fatal battle
Trio implicated in rival’s fiery death
Three traditional doctors in Serowe will have their spiritual powers put to the test as they race against time to escape a possible death penalty for the gruesome murder of a rival medicine man on 19th February.
The trio of Keitumetse Dudu Seakane, 34, Phaphane Jack, 27, and Gladys Dintwa, 52, is accused of burning Mhanje Raplanka alive at his home in Itsokwane Farms, just a few kilometers from Moiyabana.
The three sangomas, who were granted bail by Serowe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19th March, appeared again for mention this Monday.
Speaking to The Voice, No. 2 District Officer Commanding, Paul Oketsang, confirmed the trio has been charged with the 67-year-old Raplanka’s murder.
However, the top cop would not go into detail as the matter is sensitive and still under investigation.
In an exclusive, emotional interview with this publication, a family spokesperson revealed they received a call at midnight on February 19th from concerned neighbours at the usually quite lands.
“They said people were killing our father and we should rush as quickly as possible to fetch him as he needed medical attention,” narrated the source, who pleaded to remain anonymous as he still has to give evidence in court.
The spokesperson is convinced the mastermind behind the cold-blooded murder was Gladys, the deceased’s niece.
“From what we learnt after the old man’s death, Gladys, who’s a traditional doctor, had once asked her uncle to pass on his shrine to her, a request he flatly rejected.”
According to the source, the holy shrine in the middle of the elderly man’s farm has long been a source of envy for Gladys, who desperately needed it to fortify herself.
Narrating his version of events from the fateful night, the family member claimed the trio drove together in a Honda Fit owned by Jack, parking close to the corrugated mud hut where an unsuspecting Raplanka lay sleeping.
“Gladys remained behind in the car, while Keitumetse and Phaphane proceeded to the house. They took a bath at the gate before entering the yard,” The Voice was told.
The two sangomas allegedly doused the house in petrol before setting it on fire.
“From what we heard, the old man somehow managed to break through the door before he was completely consumed by fire. But they knocked him down with a log and poured more petrol on his burning body,” said the source, who remained remarkably calm considering his gory narrative.
Convinced Raplanka was dead, the two men reportedly returned to the car and fled the scene.
“Miraculously, he managed to extinguish the fire and staggered to the next yard, about a kilometre away, where he narrated his ordeal and named his attackers. It was the neighbours who alerted us and the police,” continued the family insider.
According to the source, a police van arrived an hour later to pick the badly burnt old man, who unfortunately died on the way to the hospital, a few kilometers from Moiyabana.
The suspects were arrested around noon the next day.
They are due back in court for mention on 2nd June.