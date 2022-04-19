Connect with us

Entertainment

Franco heads to Maun

Published

12 hours ago

on

By

After filling up the National Stadium during his Soul Fill Up show, Franco will now head to Maun where he will be part of the Maun Summer Fest.

The show to be held at the Stadium on Friday under the theme, Polo White Picnic will also feature South African powerhouse, Ami Faku, Han C, Dr Vom, La Timmy, Colastraw, King, HT Tautona, RNR, Quan, Maximum, Lasers, Hero, Pekay, Rocky, BK, Mox and 4DD. Tickets are selling for P15 single, P200 double and P800 VIP.

Related Topics:
Advertisement


Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.



Trending

Copyright © 2019 The Voice Newspaper Botswana