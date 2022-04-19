Entertainment
Franco heads to Maun
After filling up the National Stadium during his Soul Fill Up show, Franco will now head to Maun where he will be part of the Maun Summer Fest.
The show to be held at the Stadium on Friday under the theme, Polo White Picnic will also feature South African powerhouse, Ami Faku, Han C, Dr Vom, La Timmy, Colastraw, King, HT Tautona, RNR, Quan, Maximum, Lasers, Hero, Pekay, Rocky, BK, Mox and 4DD. Tickets are selling for P15 single, P200 double and P800 VIP.
