Franco postpones Soul Fill Up show

In light of the rising global concern over Coronavirus, Rhumba king- Franco, has announced the postponement of his much anticipated ‘Soul Fill Up with Franco’ festival that was slated for April 4th.

The show that was to be held at the National Stadium has since been postponed indefinitely and organisers have promised to provide updates on a suitable date.

In an interview with The Voice Online this afternoon, Franco said: “We have reconsidered our earlier position to go ahead with the show. After consultation with stakeholders we have decided to postpone the show.”

Franco fanatics can however look forward to the show as a new date will be announced. “The show will definitely happen sometime later in the year. Those who have already bought tickets can hold on to them as they will still be valid for use when the show finally happens,” Franco explained.

Earlier the organisers had revealed that they have sold over 50 percent of tickets with a target of 15 000 ticket sales.

The event joins other major music festivals that have suffered the set back due to the coronavirus concerns.

The affected festivals include among others, the Hamptons Jazz festival and Toropo Ya Muka while internationally the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the US, the CapeTown Jazz festival in South Africa as well as the MTN Bush Fire Festivals in eSwatini have also been postponed.

@sharonmathala

sharonm@thevoicebw.com