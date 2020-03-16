Entertainment
Franco postpones Soul Fill Up show
In light of the rising global concern over Coronavirus, Rhumba king- Franco, has announced the postponement of his much anticipated ‘Soul Fill Up with Franco’ festival that was slated for April 4th.
The show that was to be held at the National Stadium has since been postponed indefinitely and organisers have promised to provide updates on a suitable date.
In an interview with The Voice Online this afternoon, Franco said: “We have reconsidered our earlier position to go ahead with the show. After consultation with stakeholders we have decided to postpone the show.”
Franco fanatics can however look forward to the show as a new date will be announced. “The show will definitely happen sometime later in the year. Those who have already bought tickets can hold on to them as they will still be valid for use when the show finally happens,” Franco explained.
Earlier the organisers had revealed that they have sold over 50 percent of tickets with a target of 15 000 ticket sales.
The event joins other major music festivals that have suffered the set back due to the coronavirus concerns.
The affected festivals include among others, the Hamptons Jazz festival and Toropo Ya Muka while internationally the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the US, the CapeTown Jazz festival in South Africa as well as the MTN Bush Fire Festivals in eSwatini have also been postponed.
@sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com
Entertainment
Miss Botsalano cup 2020
The annual Miss Botsalano Cup, an initiative by ward Councillor, Ontiretse Bakaile is back on March 28th at Aerodrome Primary School Hall.
The pageant will be graced by a number of big bands from Francistown, including Ras T, Beauty Queens, MC Maswe, Makolwane a Tandabala, Pula Hustle Gang and Baporofita Ba Strata.
The show starts at 7pm and admission is P30.
Entertainment
DJ Bino drops Amapiano album
He’s in line to win three YAMAS (Yarona FM Music Awards) after having one of the best years of his career.
However, not one to sit on past successes the ever hardworking DJ Bino is back with a new project.
The Letlhakane based producer just released an eight track “Amapiano” album, the first one to come out of Botswana.
Titled University of the Yanos Volume.1, the project was produced in collaboration with Da Qutness and Donn.
Songs on the album include Release me (featuring trademark), Journey of love, Umuntu wami, I’m the girl and Amapiano anthem.
This will go down in history as one of the best local productions and once again affirms DJ Bino as a top producer.
Rating: 9/10.
Entertainment
Meet n’ greet Fridays
The weekly Meet n’ Greet Friday sessions have slowly gained momentum since they were introduced by DJ Cue a month ago.
This past weekend The Room, as the intimate venue at Cresta Thapama Hotel is called hosted Robbie Rob and DJ Choto ahead of the Mascom Top 8 Final between Orapa United and Township Rollers.
Today (Friday) the Meet n’ Greet session will host DJ Pro Sleet from Groovysouls.
Admission is P30 before 10pm or P40 after.
