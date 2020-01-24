Franco to perform three sets at his ‘Fill up show’

Celebrated rhumba artist, Franco, says he will perform at least three sets at his much anticipated fill up show slated for April 4 at the National stadium.

Franco-born Frank Lesokwane- held a press briefing this morning to confirm the show dubbed ‘Soul fill up’.

His first appearance on stage has been scheduled for 8 PM, followed by another midnight stunner and last performance at 4 am.

It has also been said that on the day it will be an all-local line up, though the line up is yet to be finalised.

Speaking at the event, one of the show organisers, Kabelo Oanthata, emphasized that the event is a one man show. “Essentially the event is about the man himself Franco. His performance will take attendants down memory lane through his 17 albums. Of course he cannot be on stage all night long so he will have supporting local acts,” Oanthata explained.

For his part, Franco said he had always had a vision of one day hosting an event of this magnitude and that it is long overdue. “The day has finally come for me to call upon all Batswana to witness for the first time on stage, music that I have been releasing since day one. I am not much of a speaker so I will let my performance do it for me on stage.”

The man who has been trending for the past two weeks ever since the announcement of the event further stressed: “I will fill up that stadium. It will happen, I have survived so much in my life including food poisoning, so I will get through this too and it will happen.”

Tickets for the event start going on sale from Monday with early bird tickets going for P 100, general tickets 150, double P 270 and VIP P 800.

BIG NEWS: Soul Fill Up press conference

@Sharonmathala

sharonm@thevoicebw.com