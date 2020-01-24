Uncategorized
Franco to perform three sets at his ‘Fill up show’
Celebrated rhumba artist, Franco, says he will perform at least three sets at his much anticipated fill up show slated for April 4 at the National stadium.
Franco-born Frank Lesokwane- held a press briefing this morning to confirm the show dubbed ‘Soul fill up’.
His first appearance on stage has been scheduled for 8 PM, followed by another midnight stunner and last performance at 4 am.
It has also been said that on the day it will be an all-local line up, though the line up is yet to be finalised.
Speaking at the event, one of the show organisers, Kabelo Oanthata, emphasized that the event is a one man show. “Essentially the event is about the man himself Franco. His performance will take attendants down memory lane through his 17 albums. Of course he cannot be on stage all night long so he will have supporting local acts,” Oanthata explained.
For his part, Franco said he had always had a vision of one day hosting an event of this magnitude and that it is long overdue. “The day has finally come for me to call upon all Batswana to witness for the first time on stage, music that I have been releasing since day one. I am not much of a speaker so I will let my performance do it for me on stage.”
The man who has been trending for the past two weeks ever since the announcement of the event further stressed: “I will fill up that stadium. It will happen, I have survived so much in my life including food poisoning, so I will get through this too and it will happen.”
Tickets for the event start going on sale from Monday with early bird tickets going for P 100, general tickets 150, double P 270 and VIP P 800.
@Sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com
Rollers Vs Police
Dj Trapp set to make her mark
Local female DJ, Laone Moemisi Ledimo – known in the music industry as DJ Trapp – plans to give back to the community.
The Maun-born DJ, who turns 29 today (Friday), recently took to her social media page to announce her charitable intentions.
“This year I’m not really doing anything big but rather wanna give back as my way of saying thank you for the support. So I might need your help in identifying the rightful family or a charity home I can donate a few hundred Pulas to,” she posted.
DJ Trapp broke into the music industry last year, featuring at her home village during the Maun Easter Bash.
She has not looked back since, going on to play at Bahama Lounge, Chez Nicolas and Leisure Gardens.
She also starred at the Phikwe Female Invasion Session with DJ Missy.
Despite maintaining that she doesn’t have anything ‘big’ planned for 2020, the hard-working DJ is one of the few already getting gigs in the new year.
“My aim is to grow my brand, not only locally but internationally. I have started getting bookings for this year and will soon share my diary with the public so that they know which dates I am free. I promise not to disappoint,” she told Big Weekend, adding she is available for any booking regardless of Maun’s remoteness to the rest of the country.
To illustrate that point, she revealed some of her bookings are in Tutume.
Gaabo-Motho music festival promises fireworks
Organisers of the annual Gaabo Motho Music Festival are relishing a bumper crowd in Moshupa village, as they put together final touches to what promises to be another successful Christmas Eve gig.
South African acts such as Black Motion, TNS and Busisiwa just to mention a few, are expected to headline the show with their impressive tunes that made waves throughout 2019 respectively.
Gaabo Motho Music Festival is in its 5th year running and it has shown tremendous improvement through the years as the organisers made it a point to inter-change artists in efforts to show variety.
In an interview with The Voice this week, Dladleng Entertainment Owner Oscar Thebe said the event has grown tremendously from humble beginnings. “I have seen a lot of growth in this event. When I started this initiative 5 years back it was really hard, people could not relate to the event but now they are part of it and they never disappoint in terms of attendance,” he said.
Thebe who is also known as Dlamini further said the festival is also beneficial to the residents of Moshupa. “On the day of the event, small retailers and big supermarkets make more profit as they get to sell to patrons who come for the event from across the country, hence improving the economy of the village,” Thebe explained.
Quizzed about the competition that he faces from other festive events, he said; “Big events such as Clap Your Hands, Born and Raised are staged at the central part of the country, and they are competing. However, on our side we are growing and I believe from this side (southern) we are the only ones, but we are not going to relax. We will keep on giving the crowd the best entertainment ever,” he said.
Thebe revealed that they have made few improvements to the venue (recreational park), “We have planted lawn so that revellers get to enjoy the feel of relaxing and enjoying the music without suffocating from the dust as it has always been the case over the years,” he said.
Meanwhile, local acts such as Vee, Charma Girl, Chrispin the Drama, Han C and others are expected to be amongst the performers who will electrify the event on the 24th of December 2019.
