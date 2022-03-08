Frankie flow’s new project

Connect with us

Virtually impaired DJ Frankie Flow More has released his first EP, Fa re rapela which is streaming on Spotify.

His new project has six songs, the best being, Fa re rapela, The Pillar, Shalom and Anointing Flavour.

He features Touch Motswaktswak and Leo The Uncle.

It was recorded at his studios, Flow More records in Ramotswa.

