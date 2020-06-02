News
From suspected fugitive to an early grave
*Teen mum’s remains discovered
*Boyfriend implicated in missing lover’s murder
On 2 May 2019, Maun Police issued a search warrant for 19-year-old Lesedi Bahumile.
The young mum was said to have fled, fearing arrest after severely harming her eight-month-old daughter – or so her boyfriend, Dishara Saraa claimed.
A nationwide search ensued but the cops were unable to find the ‘runaway’ teen.
They need not have looked far.
On Friday, 22 May, under interrogation from the police, 29-year-old Saraa allegedly confessed to murdering Bahumile in March last year.
He reportedly admitted to strangling his baby mama and then burying her body a short distance from his home in Maun’s Matlapana ward.
The accused killer is then said to have led officers to the spot where he buried Bahumile. Her body has since been exhumed.
Saraa appeared before Maun Magistrate Court on Wednesday facing one count of murder.
Court heard how on the fateful day, the young lovers had an intense fight concerning their daughter, inadvertently injuring the little girl in the process.
The toddler’s injuries were so serious that she was eventually transferred to Princess Marina Hospital in Gaborone, where Saraa stayed with her.
State Prosecutor, Paul Basupi, explained that Saraa later reported Bahumile to the police, accusing her of dropping the baby on the floor and then running away.
“That is how the police started searching for her as a suspect of causing bodily harm,” noted Basupi.
“After the whole year of search the accused was brought before Maun police on the 22 of May 2020 for further interrogation as he was the last person seen with the missing woman,” he continued.
“It is during the interrogation that the accused admitted to strangling Bahumile to death and burying her in a shallow grave in Matlapana Ward,” Basupi added, pleading with court to remand the suspect in custody.
“The investigations are still fresh. We have also sent the remains to Gaborone to be tested by the pathologists and are still awaiting results. Also the life of the accused is in danger since the family of the deceased are now aware of the incident,” argued Basupi.
The prosecutor got his wish, with presiding Magistrate Gaone Bagopi sending the accused to the slammer.
Saraa, his emotions unreadable behind a blue Covid-19 mask, is due back in court on 18 June.
News
Bones of death
‘Healthy’ woman collapses and dies while waiting to see Sangoma
Last Thursday, 42-year-old Annah Lesife left her family home in Mankgodi, healthy, happy and excited to be visiting her boyfriend.
The mother-of-two’s lifeless body was returned the following day, laid out in the back of a traditional doctor’s van.
Lesife’s stunned family are clueless as to what could have caused her death – questions they hope to have answered later this week when police get the results of her postmortem back.
Until then, they are left to mourn in agonizing limbo.
When The Voice arrive at the remote village of Mankgodi on Monday, Lesife’s loved ones are waiting for the police to hand over her body for burial.
It is a wait that as of Wednesday night, remained ongoing.
Speaking on behalf of the family, the deceased’s uncle, Mooketsi Lesife, 52, reveals his niece had gone to visit her boyfriend in Kanye.
“She left home not going to see the traditional doctor. When she left, she told us she was going to the boyfriend as he had promised to give her money for her children’s school clothes,” he explains, speaking in hushed, respectful tones.
Mooketsi’s voice soon takes on a harder, angrier edge as he continues his narrative.
“We are told they visited a traditional doctor in Moshupa. We were told he gave her some medicine, which maybe did not settle well with her and so she started vomiting. We are also told he then gave her milk. They then drove with her all the way to Mankgodi, here at home. They got here with the deceased’s body to hand it over to us but we refused and called the police,” continues the family elder, his speech now trembling with emotion as he adds that the traditional doctor and boyfriend were accompanied by a third man.
Mooketsi is at a loss as to why the trio chose to transport the dead body roughly 30km from Moshupa to Mankgodi instead of alerting the nearest clinic.
There is a clinic in Moshupa as well as Thamaga – a village the three men had to drive through to reach Mankgodi.
“We don’t know why they decided to travel with her body all this way, passing three major villages to get here. It really baffles us to what they wanted us to do with the dead body!” mumbles the old man, shaking his head in apparent disgust.
Meanwhile, Thamaga Station Commander, Moses Kwarare confirmed being aware of the incident.
“We are told the couple went to see the traditional doctor on the Thursday and were instructed to come back the following day. They duly returned the next day but the woman got severely ill and started vomiting whilst waiting to see the traditional doctor,” Kwarare disclosed, adding the police are awaiting the postmortem results – expected by Thursday – which will determine how they proceed.
The Voice team also travelled to Moshupa’s Diboto ward to meet the sangoma at the centre of the storm.
Named simply as Mpholo, at first the medicine man flatly refused to comment on the issue.
Dressed like a regular 50-year-old in long khaki trousers and a plain white t-shirt, after a little gentle persuasion, Mpholo eventually relents.
“I did not kill anyone. She was a regular client. She died here yes. But I did not kill anyone. My conscious is clear. I sleep at night knowing I did nothing wrong,” he maintains defiantly.
However, Mpholo admits he is extremely stressed by Lesife’s death.
“I have talked to the families about this issue which has given me sleepless nights.”
News
Surviving the grip of COVID-19
The national lockdown period which began on the 2nd of April amid restrictions was eased recently, leaving economic scars on almost all sectors of the economy.
But it is the informal sector that has felt much of the strain, without any alternative source of income.
The Voice took to the streets of Gaborone and Francistown to find out how these traders survived during the period and their efforts to make ends meet the means.
Tathuka Time, 26 – Carpenter
I do carpentry and we have just opened for business this week but it’s still difficult.
The lockdown has affected my business badly because customers are still scarce.
I think customers still don’t have money to come and buy, there are a few who pass by to buy.
The other challenge which we are facing is shortage of material because we use pallets as these materials come with trucks from other countries such as Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Now, because some industries in these countries have been closed it means we are running short of material to use.
However, I am hopeful that as time goes on we will be able to get the required material.
About the CEDA relief loan, I think it will be a bit difficult for us because we have heard they want a trading license, but I am in the process of applying for the license so that I can get access to this money.
I survive by selling clothes and other accessories like belts, wallets, sunglasses and newspapers.
I have been doing this since 2006 up until recently when the country went on lockdown which has affected my livelihood.
I have a child who attends an English Medium school where I pay P800 every month which is P2400 per term.
Since I have not been working, it means I am now in arrears and as schools reopen, it means I have to pay and the question is, where am I going to get the money?
But because lockdown has been eased, customers are beginning to come, however it’s still tough because before lockdown I was not suffering.
I sell sweets and airtime and we have been making ends meet before the lockdown period.
I failed to honour my rental last month because of lack of income which never happened to me before.
We are however hopeful that the situation will improve if, by the grace of God, we don’t go back into lockdown.
I sell the artifacts which I make myself, right now business is slow because most of my customers who are tourists, are not able to come here from overseas.
The hope is that they will come over here soon.
I wish I could apply for the CEDA relief loan by CEDA but I don’t think I would be able to pay it back because of the market disruption.
I finished all the money I had during lockdown buying food.
I borrowed some money to buy some stock.
The business is still slow but I am sure it will be better with time.
I haven’t received the government food package but another group called Siviya Turn Up donated some food to those who did not get any food baskets from government.
Lockdown was okay, the problem is I received the food baskets very late (end of April).
The government could have given us food before we got into lockdown.
I’m broke now and I have not paid my rent because I only get money when I fix television sets for people.
I have not applied for CEDA funds because it’s not like they are giving it to us for free, you have to repay the loan.
So imagine I take the money and my business fails, how will I repay the loan?
Sponsored ads
Bones of death
Lockdown diaries
Montsho left in limbo
Daggers drawn for BFA top post
BTA to submit post COVID-19 roadmap
Manufacturing fitness
GBV spreads during lockdown
Shakawe Police investigate defilement
Children deserve love!
From suspected fugitive to an early grave
Surviving the grip of COVID-19
Looking for a happy needle in a haystack of gloom
Daring to dream
Stop it!
Where are you Mma Atsile?
Police Pong
From telly to classroom
Crafting a new life
Battling for booze
Maun learners get free masks
Dr Gure’s anti climax
Police question Councillor in poaching probe
Teen girlfriend denied bail for boyfriend’s murder
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
Rakgare calls for investigation into P1m project
Block 8 nurse challenges Covid-19 test results
Letlole La Rona suspends CEO
No water supply in Maun this weekend
South Africa returns fugitives
Ghetto’s Fitness Factory re-opens
Trio arrested for killing a giraffe
UK-Botswana Covid-19 Response Committee assists disadvantaged families in Botswana
De Beers cuts production as Covid-19 effects set in
Class of ’99 reaches out to Lotsane Senior
Maun learners get free masks
Daggers drawn for BFA top post
Montsho left in limbo
BTA to submit post COVID-19 roadmap
Lockdown diaries
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
-
News3 days ago
Block 8 nurse challenges Covid-19 test results
-
News4 days ago
No water supply in Maun this weekend
-
News2 days ago
UK-Botswana Covid-19 Response Committee assists disadvantaged families in Botswana
-
Business2 days ago
De Beers cuts production as Covid-19 effects set in
-
News8 hours ago
Class of ’99 reaches out to Lotsane Senior
-
News4 hours ago
Maun learners get free masks
-
Sports59 mins ago
Daggers drawn for BFA top post