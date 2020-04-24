Business
Fuel prices decrease minimal despite collapsing global oil prices
Motorists were left disappointed this week after the eagerly anticipated drop in fuel prices turned out to be a 13 thebe per litre decrease for petrol and 10 thebe for diesel.
The minimal adjustment means a litre of petrol in Botswana is now P9.30 whilst diesel trades at P9.40 to the litre.
Retail prices for illuminating paraffin on the other hand decreased by 20 thebe per litre.
Announcing the reduction on Monday, Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) Chief Executive Officer, Rose Seretse stressed the new amount was influenced by the general decline in international oil prices.
The slight alterations comes three weeks after President Mokgweetsi Masisi first told the nation fuel prices were set to go down.
In his address to the media on Tuesday, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Lefoko Maxwell Moagi explained that when government decide on fuel prices, they consider global oil prices as well as the costs at which fuel is brought into the country.
“After that, we look at where the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) stands because this Fund cushions consumers against adjustments. We do this because in the absence of the NPF, it would mean every time prices move either way it means the costs at source change,” outlined Moagi, adding that when a consumer buys fuel, 13.5 thebe from every litre goes into the Fund.
He explained constantly adjusting the price of petrol would hit end-users hard as fuel prices affect costs of other services and products through inflation.
“Moreover, our fuel prices have been stagnant for a long period of time and inflation has over the past three years reached 9.3 percent overall. If you take a look at countries which we do business with and where we source our fuel, they are adjusting their prices and you will find that ours have been overtaken by time,” continued Moagi.
While consumers had been hoping for a more substantial reduction, the Minister stressed fuel prices would be reviewed every three months with a view of keeping in line with both global and regional oil prices.
“This will help us as users of fuel as well as those we buy from. At the moment it helps in the sense that food is important during this period, so it is important to help those in the agricultural sector.”
Moagi said currently the country has enough stockpile to assist with 15-days cover of stock.
Meanwhile, pressure on international oil prices continued this week as crude oil prices collapsed to historic new lows.
Investment Analyst at Kgori Capital, Kwabena Antwi predicted that the decrease in oil prices would keep inflation low and likely lead to a further drop in local pump prices.
With transport accounting for 23 percent of the inflation basket, he said this means low or disinflationary pressure within this component will keep overall inflation muted.
“The situation warrants close monitoring for the next few weeks and even months in the context of the changing global environment brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he pointed out.
Minergy suspends operations as key markets extend lockdown
Despite the mining industry being declared an essential service during the lockdown period, local coal producer, Minergy has suspended operations.
The organisation was granted permission by the Department of Mines to undertake certain mining, plant and maintenance activities.
However, last Friday the coal producer saw fit to temporarily stop all its mining activities.
The decision was in part prompted by the company’s desire to protect its staff.
The drop in demand was also a decisive factor, with the majority of Minergy’s clients currently inactive due to the lockdown.
Roughly 90 percent of the company’s market – in terms of volume – is based in South Africa. The bulk of these consumers were declared non-essential by Cyril Ramaphosa’s government and thus halted activities when the country went into lockdown on Friday 27 March. South Africa has since extended its lockdown until the end of April.
In a communiqué addressed to shareholders this week, Minergy Chief Executive Officer, Morne du Plessis was quick to point out the company would still be supplying customers during the period.
“Where sales are permitted to South African and Namibian essential services customers, primarily in the food processing and energy generation sectors, product stockpiles at the end of March 2020 are sufficient and are being utilized for this supply,” reads part of the statement.
Du Plessis further noted Minergy has enough exposed but unblasted coal stocks to immediately restart mining operations in May should lockdown rules be relaxed in both Botswana and South Africa.
“The effect on May 2020 volumes and results are dependent on how quickly customers can restart and take delivery, which is in-turn dependent on border operations too,” continued the CEO.
Meanwhile, Du Plessis announced that the development of the rail siding, which is financed by Botswana Railways, is progressing well, with the necessary work permissions in place.
He revealed preparations are such that the first loading of trains bound for South Africa should take place next month, subject to lockdown being lifted.
The company, which is listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL), says balancing cash flow and cost implications as a start-up business in the ramp-up phase, with minimal sales and cash generation opportunity, is proving extremely challenging.
“Minergy recently reported that it received funding to alleviate historical working capital shortages and that future estimated cash flows were subsequently considered adequate to sustain the company,” declared Du Plessis, adding this is no longer the case with the company losing a minimum of one month’s sales while still having to carry fixed cost burdens.
To this end, he says Minergy has been liaising with its government-linked funders and has requested additional funding and assistance during the lockdown period.
Bond Market Perfomance Declines
During the first quarter of the year, the bond market performance suffered a noticeable decline when compared with the same period in 2019.
According to the Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) Market Performance Report, the value of bonds traded over the period was P162.5 million compared with P251.9 million recorded in the same period last year.
The recently released report shows that government bonds still completely dominate fixed income turnover, contributing P161.2 million while corporate bonds contributed just P1.3 million.
On 28 February, during government and treasury bills auction, Bank of Botswana (BoB), on behalf of government, offered additional tranches of the BW013 bond by P300 million, increasing the nominal amount in issue to P2.5 billion.
The BoB also allotted an additional P400 million to the bond BW015, more than doubling the nominal amount in issue to P746 million.
During the first quarter of the year, RDC Properties, owners of the iconic Masa Sqaure Hotel, issued two bonds, RDCP002 valued at 40.15 million and RDCP003 at P12 million. The bonds were listed on 26 March.
On the back of government tap issuance and new insurances, the market capitalization of listed bonds subsequently increased to P18.3 billion compared to P15.4 billion as at the same period last year.
Government bonds account for P12.7 billion of the total amount whereas corporate bonds account for the remaining P5.6 billion.
Currently there are seven listed government bonds, the same number as in 2019 while the number of listed corporate bonds stands at 41, an increase from 31 registered during the same period last year.
Meanwhile, the BSEL has seen its turnover drop significantly during the first quarter of the year.
By the end of March, which marked the first quarter of the year for the stock exchange, the BSEL had recorded a turnover of P185 million, which is almost half of what was recorded in the same period last year.
Indeed, it represents a drop of 46.6 percent from the P346.9 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019.
The number of shares traded in the first three months of 2020 amounted to 81.7 shares compared to 156.1 shares traded in last year’s opening quarter.
Three companies, being Letshego Holdings Limited, Sechaba Limited and First National Bank Botswana (FNBB), were the top traded companies in terms of value.
The three of them accounted for 61.2 percent of total turnover compared to the 64.8 percent accounted for by the top three companies in the same period last year.
